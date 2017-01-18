Barcelona starlet Sergi Samper reveals he rejected Arsenal last summer

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is currently on-loan at Granada.

by Sumedh News 18 Jan 2017, 14:45 IST

Samper is a defensive midfielder

What's the story?

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona youngster Sergi Samper rejected an offer from Arsene Wenger for a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners were in the market for a midfielder last summer and were interested in signing the Barcelona defensive midfielder. The Catalans have signed many players from Arsenal while Wenger has also gone on to lure many players to the Emirates.

In case you didn't know...

After making just 11 appearances since coming through the ranks with the Catalans, Samper was sent on loan to Granada last summer when Luis Enrique adjudged him surplus to requirements.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his calm head in the middle of the park which has seen him play 13 La Liga games for Granada this season.

The heart of the matter

In an interview, Samper revealed that Wenger had called him personally to persuade him to make a move to north London. The 20-year-old also stated that he told the Arsenal boss of his desire to succeed at FC Barcelona and is happy to wait for his chance at the club.

It is seen by many as a courageous move by the youngster to reject such a glorious opportunity to play under an esteemed coach.

The Spanish under-21 international was sent on loan to get regular playing time and show his mettle at the highest level in Spain. Arsenal are short in midfield at the moment as Santi Cazorla's long-term injury means that the Gunners only have Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin and Aaron Ramsey to choose from.

Jack Wilshere is on loan at AFC Bournemouth and Mohammed Elneny is currently on national duty with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

What’s next?

Arsenal may move for the exciting midfielder at the end of the season but the 20-year-old seems to be full of desire to succeed at his parent club and make a name for himself at FC Barcelona.

If he has a successful spell with Granada then Samper could be given an opportunity in the first team next season for the Catalans.

Sportskeeda's take

It is good to hear a player not jumping the boat when the going gets tough in his playing career. Samper's decision to reject Arsenal might be seen as a naive decision but should be welcomed as the player is confident of being a success with the club which made him a professional footballer.

A quality which is seldom seen these days in the modern footballing world.

