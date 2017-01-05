I-League 2017: Problems galore for East Bengal

Can East Bengal finally lay their hands on the I-League trophy?

by Abhranil Roy News 05 Jan 2017, 19:31 IST

Morgan has a tough task ahead of him

What’s the story?

With the I-League set to kick off in the weekend, East Bengal find themselves in a real spot of bother. There are several issues that are plaguing the squad at the moment, and topping the list is the absence of physio Simon Molatby. There are also question marks as to when the management will sign their 4th foreigner, which will complete the team’s quota of players.

The Bengal giants were never really the epitome of professionalism, but with this season being a crunch one, one expected them to take matters seriously. However, it seems the same lackadaisical attitude is set to continue.

In case you didn’t know...

The last time East Bengal won the league was in 2004, when a Bhaichung Bhutia-led side romped to the National Football League title, as it was called back then. Since then, they have won a number of different trophies, but not the coveted league.

In the meantime, newbies Bengaluru FC and arch rivals Mohun Bagan have both lifted the domestic trophy. With the All India Football Federation( AIFF) all set to merge the I-League with the Indian Super League(ISL), this season might as well be the Red and Gold’s last shot at silverware.

However, by the look of things, it seems they might as well give up on the title even before the campaign kicks off.

The heart of the matter

It is a well-known fact that a physio is probably the most important member of a team’s backroom staff. He monitors the players before the game, treats their injuries and helps them recover after a match. East Bengal had fitness problems with their players last season as well, and despite appointing a full-time physio, it hasn’t been addressed.

Molatby has skipped a lot of training sessions of late, and the club officials have no clue about his whereabouts. With key players like Arnab Mondal and Mehtab Hossein carrying niggles from the ISL, coach Trevor James Morgan has severe selection issues on hand.

To compound his problems, the club are yet to sign a fourth foreigner. Haitian striker Wedson has already joined the team, but new recruits Bukenya and Plaza are yet to reach Kolkata. The Australian manager doesn’t have a full squad at his disposal even 3 days before the first game of the season.

What next?

The officials will sit down with Morgan in a day or two to solve the physio conundrum. Moreover, emergency meetings have been held to obtain the work permits for the two foreigners so that they can join the training sessions as early as possible.

Sportskeeda’s take

A 6-month long competition is not won on the basis of luck, but it comes down to meticulous planning and proper execution. East Bengal need to take a page out of Bengaluru FC’s book and invest more time in setting up a proper system, if they want to win the league.

With a host of new faces, who have not played at a Calcutta club before, the challenge that lies ahead of Morgan and his team is colossal. It will be interesting to see how they cope with it.

East Bengal kick off their campaign against Aizawl FC at the Barasat Stadium on 7th January.