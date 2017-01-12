EPL 2016/17: It took me 3 months to conquer England, my aim is now the title, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Ibrahimovic is the top scorer for Manchester United this season

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he has already conquered England in his first three months and has now set his sights on winning the Premier League title with the Red Devils.

The former Swedish international moved to Old Trafford as a free agent last summer. So far, he has been the standout player for the 20-time English champions, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

“I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. After I conquered England – it took three months. I’m chasing the head trophy – the Premier League. That is my aim. The individual things come as part of the main objective because that is like a bonus for every individual player,” Ibrahimovic told ManUtd.com.

Ibrahimovic got his first pair of boots at the age of six and played for both Malmo and FBK Balkan in his youth. When the striker was 15, he came close to quitting the sport in favour of working at the docks at Malmo.However, his then coach convinced him to continue playing football.

In 2016, the 35-year-old scored 50 goals and finished one behind his former team-mate and Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The striker came close to equalling the Argentine international’s record on New Year’s Eve, only for him to see his goal against Middlesbroughdisallowed by the referee.

Ibrahimovic has played at top clubs in Europe before his move to United; playing for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. The Swede has won nine league titles in the last 10 years prior to his switch to Old Trafford.

After joining Jose Mourinho’s side, the former Juventus and Barcelona striker expressed his desire to win the title with the Premier League giants. After 20 games, United are sixth in the table with 39 points, 10 points behind leaders, Chelsea.

The attacker has 18 games left to change his and his employer’s fortunes of winning the title this season.

With the form and fitness that Ibrahimovic is showing, it does not look like he is going to slow down anytime soon. United will be banking on their star player to continue the form into the second half of the season in all competitions.

United are the only team in England who are alive in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic is vital to United’s chances of winning silverware in the 2016-17 season. If the Red Devils fail to win the title, they still have an opportunity to lift the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

The success in the latter competition can help the Red Devils seal a place in next season’s Champions League.

