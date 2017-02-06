La Liga 2016/17: Ligue 1 star dreams of a move to Barcelona

The 25-year-old is in fine form this season

by Rohit Viswanathan News 06 Feb 2017, 16:24 IST

Will he get his dream move?

What’s the story?

Barcelona had targeted several strikers last summer after Luis Enrique realised his bench strength was weak during the 2015/16 season. Alexandre Lacazette was one of the reported targets but the Frenchman ultimately turned them down.

But the Lyon striker has revealed that he desires to play at the Camp Nou. The move could also happen this summer with the player admitting he is likely to move on after the end of the season.

Speaking to Canal Football he said, “"I think that this summer will be the moment when I must have a change of air and discover something else. I want to continue working and I'll hope that there will be some good opportunities on the way this summer. They're a very big club. They have aliens up front. It would be a dream. If that happens, great, but I am not here to say that I will take a place from Luis Suarez. But I would like to play for them one day.”

The striker seems to know his current standing from the above statement nd can only hope he will get the opportunity to move there sooner rather than later.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona had made a couple of enquiries for Lacazette but the striker was not interested when the Catalans were looking for backup options in attack last summer. Arsenal were also in the race for him but had their bid publicly rejected.

Samuel Umtiti who was Lacazette’s teammate at Lyon tried to convince him to join when he made the switch to Spain but Lacazette thought better of it. Barcelona ended up signing Paco Alcacer from Valencia instead.

The heart of the matter

Lacazette has been at Lyon since his youth and has been the subject of several bids in the last two seasons. The 25-year-old has turned into one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 bagging at least 20 goals in each of his last two seasons.

Lyon were able to keep hold of him last summer but they will find it almost impossible to repeat that feat this time around given the striker’s desire to leave. Lacazette was also right in pointing out that he will not look to replace Luis Suarez but he does dream of playing alongside that incredible trio.

What’s next?

Lacazette is still a top target for Arsenal. Given the current contract situations of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, the club might have some cash to spend in the summer on forwards.

But Lyon have warned potential suitors that they will have to match the striker’s release clause which currently stands at £60 million.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although Barcelona would be able to afford Lacazette’s transfer it is very unlikely a bid will be made. The Frenchman might just have missed his opportunity and probably should have taken his chance last summer.