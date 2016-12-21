Manchester United have completed £37.8 million move for Victor Lindelof according to former team-mate

Victor Lindelof could very well be the next one through the door at Old Trafford

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof’s big money move to Manchester United is a done deal, according to the 22-year-old’s former teammate, Robin Blomme. The 27-year-old, who was Lindelof’s teammate at Swedish club Vasteras SK, tweeted that Benfica and Manchester United have reached an agreement over the Swedish international’s transfer to Old Trafford. Blomme also claimed that Benfica’s upcoming game against Rio Ave in the Portuguese top flight will be Lindelof's last game for The Eagles.

The 22-year-old has been ever-present in the Benfica starting line-up this season and Lindelof’s performance has earned him a lot of plaudits. The Swedish international rose to prominence after his impressive displays helped Sweden win the European Under-21 championships in 2015. Lindelof was named in the team in the tournament and a year later, he started all three of his nation’s group matches in the UEFA Euro 2016.

Lindelof, who arrived in Benfica when he was 17 years old, is a no-nonsense central defender who can also chip in at right back. The Swede is calm and composed in possession and he doesn’t give away any silly fouls. Manchester United have scouted the youngster on numerous occasions and Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho himself was in attendance to watch Lindelof in action when Sweden took on France in the world cup qualifiers back in November.

A costly affair

If rumours are to be believed, Lindelof will cost United €45 million which would make him the third most expensive player in the club’s history. With summer signing Eric Bailly flying to Gabon to participate in the Africa cup of nations next month, United will be eager to bring him to England as soon as the transfer window opens.

Former Manchester United winger Jesper Blomqvist has backed his compatriot to be a success at Old Trafford and emulate club legend, Rio Ferdinand. “He's quick, confident with the ball, likes to play and is very strong,” Blomqvist told Manchester Evening news. “For United fans, I think the best comparisons would be with Rio Ferdinand and Ronny Johnsen. I'm not saying he is at their level yet, but he is very capable of getting there.”

Blomqvist also hailed the youngster’s maturity and he opined that it will help him handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United.

“He's a mature player and a mature person. One thing I do like about him is that he hasn't gone an easy route with his career,” Blomqvist added.

“I think making the decision to go to Portugal at that age and making a success of it and then doing what he did for the [Sweden] U21s shows the character of the player. Obviously, a move to Manchester United is a different level again. Not every Swede is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but you get the feeling that Victor would handle it OK."