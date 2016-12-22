Manchester United news: Jose Mourinho explains January transfer window plans

Jose Mourinho has no plans of offloading any player next month

With Manchester United languishing in 6th position in the Premier League table, one might think that they need some serious reinforcements in the January transfer window, but Jose Mourinho thinks otherwise as the Portuguese manager has stated that he will be limiting his purchases to just one signing next month.

Mourinho has admitted that he still has a bad feeling for not having given a few of his players a chance to play this season as he addressed the overbooking in certain positions in his team.

"I still have bad feelings towards myself as I didn't give a real chance to everyone,'' Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"There are some positions in our sport where we have over-booking.

"To be honest people like Young and Memphis I didn't give them a run of matches for them to prove, so I have this little bad feeling.''

Players like Ashley Young and Memphis Depay haven’t had much game time under Mourinho so far in this season as the 53-year-old has had too many options for specific positions in his team. The Red Devils manager has also ruled out any possibility of offloading players in January with rumours circulating over Everton’s interest in Depay and Schneiderlin.

"In Portugal, the front pages say every player in Portugal now is coming to Manchester United.

"It's normal, a few seasons ago every player from Portugal was going to Chelsea, going to Real Madrid, it's normal with the connection.

"But I keep saying the same, I like my squad. I believe more in the summer market than in the winter window. More time, more choice, I think it's better. But let's see what happens.”

Mourinho also insisted that he only has plans for one signing in the January transfer window and if in case a player does leave the club next month, the decision would be made the player himself but not the club.

"If we buy a player we buy a player, we're not buying two, three or four. If we open the door for someone to leave it's not because we push him, it's because he really wants to leave."

Manchester United are getting back to winning ways with four back to back wins in all competitions. Mourinho and his men will now be looking to continue their winning streak as they get ready to host Sunderland on the 26th of December at Old Trafford. David Moyes will also be looking for all three points as they come at the back of a 1-0 win against Watford last week.