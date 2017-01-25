Transfer Rumour: Pepe agrees £248,000 deal with Chinese Super League club, Hebei China

Pepe's contract with Real Madrid is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Pepe has struggled to break into Madrid’s first team this season

What’s the story?

While major European clubs wait in line for the services of Real Madrid’s central-defender, Pepe, Spanish radio station, COPE, believe that the 33-year-old Portuguese international has agreed terms with Chinese Super League club, Hebei China.

With Pepe's Real Madrid contract due to expire at the end of the campaign, Hebei China have reportedly offered the defender a contract worth a staggering £248,000 a week. If everything goes according to plan, the Portuguese could be reuniting with his former Real Madrid manager, Manuel Pellegrini in China.

In case you didn’t know...

After joining Real Madrid in a £25 million deal from Porto back in 2007, Pepe proved to be a decent signing for the Los Blancos as he established himself as a pillar in Madrid’s defence. The Portuguese man won almost every title at the club including the La Liga, Champions League, Supercopa, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Supercup and the Copa del Rey.

In the summer of 2016, Pepe even managed to add an international trophy to his cabinet by winning the Euro 2016 with Portugal along with his teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old’s agent, Jorge Mendes had been negotiating with Real Madrid for a two-year extension in June last year but the club were willing to offer only a one-year extension.

Pepe suffered a grade two injury on his inner calf recently and has missed most of the games this month. The Portuguese defender has made just 11 appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal in the process. Along with interest from AC Milan and Juventus, Pepe was also linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

The heart of the matter

With the clock ticking, Pepe’s best years as a footballer are well past him. With the complicated situation he finds himself in right now, the player has to either agree to a one-year extension with limited game time or take up the offer from Hebei China.

What’s next?

Pepe will find it difficult to refuse the extraordinary wages Chinese Super League clubs are willing to offer. The 33-year-old could be one of several players heading to the Red Dragon this season.

Sportskeeda’s Take

In his nine-year spell at Real Madrid, Pepe has won almost everything there is to win and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world. With the current Madrid side settling in quite well under Zinedine Zidane, there might be no place for a 33-year-old defender. At the moment, the Chinese Super League seems like the best choice for Pepe.