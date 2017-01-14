Sevilla demand LaLiga take action for Sergio Ramos' provocative celebration

The Real Madrid captain's celebration did not go down well with the Sevilla faithful

Sergio Ramos could be in trouble for this celebration

What’s the story?

Real Madrid and Sevilla played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the Copa Del Rey with Sergio Ramos scoring a cheeky Panenka penalty. Ramos, who was a former Sevilla star celebrated provocatively after scoring which completely irked the Sevilla faithful.

According to Sevilla, Ramos’s gesture was in poor state. They released an official statement on the matter:

Sevilla would like to make a formal request to LaLiga to ask the league body to denounce to the RFEF Competition Committee and the Anti-Violence Committee for the gestures made by Mr. Sergio Ramos in celebration after a goal in yesterday's match in what could be considered infractions of RFEF disciplinary rules.

Inciting the crowd is not allowed by the league’s disciplinary committee and Ramos could face heavy sanctions if found guilty.

In case you didn’t know...

Sergio Ramos is a Sevilla youth product and first burst onto the scene in the 2004-05 season. Real Madrid went ahead and signed him for €27 million in 2006 in a move which did not go down well with the Sevilla faithful.

Ever since then, Ramos has faced abuse from the Sevilla ultras even though he has publicly stated his love for Sevilla on many occasions.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid were down 2-1 against Sevilla when Ramos stepped up and scored an audacious panenka penalty to equalise. He then proceeded to cup his ears and celebrate which seemed to antagonise the Sevilla crowd.

Ramos immediately after the game, defended his actions saying:

“It doesn't occur to me to celebrate a goal at my home club, but when people shout things about your mother, they don't deserve respect. The Sevilla fans do, though. The president should take steps to stop a sector of the fans from tarnishing Sevilla's support.”

Ramos was also miffed with the fact that Rakitic and Dani Alves who also left Sevilla are received as heroes while he is singled out for abuse whenever he plays in the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

What’s next?

If found guilty by the RFEF, Ramos could face a potential ban of up to 3 matches. However, in light of the circumstances, the RFEF might take a lenient move and not charge the Real Madrid captain for his celebration.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sergio Ramos faced abuse right throughout the match and although his celebration was in slightly poor state, the RFEF in all likelihood will let this incident go without too many sanctions.

This incident makes Real Madrid’s match against Sevilla on Sunday all the more exciting and it will be extremely interesting to see the kind of reception Ramos receives this time around at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.