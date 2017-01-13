Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos defends 'celebration' against former club Sevilla

The Madrid captain caused outrage by celebrating scoring a penalty in the Copa del Rey game

Ramos’ celebration against former club Sevilla angered their fans

What’s the story?

Sergio Ramos has defended his actions after scoring against former club Sevilla, which included a celebration following a late penalty. The Madrid centre-back said “It doesn't occur to me to celebrate a goal at my home club, but when people shout things about your mother, they don't deserve respect. The Sevilla fans do, though. The president should take steps to stop a sector of the fans from tarnishing Sevilla's support.”

In case you didn’t know...

Sergio Ramos was a Sevilla youth product and emerged in the 2004/05 season, but was then prised away by Real Madrid. Los Blancos paid a record €27 million for the 19-year-old Ramos, then a Spanish record for a teenager. Ramos has faced abuse from the Sevilla ultras whenever he returns to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, despite the centre-back revealing his love for Sevilla multiple times.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid were 2-1 down and facing their unbeaten run going up in flames when Sergio Ramos stepped up to take a penalty in the 82nd minute. The centre-back produced an audacious panenka penalty to score and then proceeded to cup his ears at the Sevilla support. However, Ramos made it clear that he aimed that gesture at only a section of the Sevilla support, applauding the rest of the stadium.

His actions were predictably taken as an inflammatory gesture, and the abuse continued after the game, as Ramos was abused outside the stadium when making his way to the team bus. Ramos has since claimed that he never intended it as disrespectful, although he did note the pain he felt by being abused at a club he considers ‘home’.

Ivan Rakitic and Dani Alves moved from Sevilla to Barcelona in similar circumstances, but the pair receive the welcome of ‘heros’, according to Ramos.

What next?

Ramos has never been one to shy away from defending his actions, and is unlikely to face any censure from his club or the RFEF.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Given that Ramos immediately apologized to goalkeeper David Soria for his panenka, Ramos is probably sincere when he says that he meant no disrespect. The Sevilla ultras chanted disrespectful and vile chants about Ramos’ family throughout, and perhaps should not be too outraged when the player has a chance to give something back in return.

Ramos’ gesture was hardly the most inflammatory ever seen, and the former Sevilla player deserves respect, especially as he has claimed that when he dies, he will be buried with the flags of both Real Madrid and Sevilla. This is a player who clearly has not forgotten the part Sevilla played in his development, and he deserves better.

Tweet speak

MARCA: Ramos has been abused by the Sevilla ultras since 2005. He got his revenge against them yesterday. #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/P4I5bdEOn0 — M•A•J (@UItraSuristic) January 13, 2017