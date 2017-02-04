Real Madrid's game against Celta Vigo has been called off

There was severe damage to the Celta Vigo stadium

by Rohit Viswanathan News 04 Feb 2017, 19:35 IST

Ronaldo will have to wait a little longer

What’s the Story?

Real Madrid’s game in La Liga game tomorrow against Celta Vigo has been called off due to weather conditions and a couple of other factors. A severe storm in that region of the country had already caused one game to be canceled and Real Madrid's match against Celta is the next casualty.

The strong winds in Vigo also blew off part of the roof which is also part of the reason the game has been called off. Los Blancos were set to play on Sunday, after Barcelona’s match against Atheltic Bilbao tonight but now they will have to wait which could also cause a fixture congestion.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid’s game was not the first game to be called off because of bad weather conditions. The game against Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis was also called off earlier making it two games that will be rescheduled.

There has been heavy rain and strong winds as well which has even caused 5 injuries in that region.

The heart of the matter

The conditions in Vigo have been poor for the past few days and there were concerns that it might not be safe for the game to continue The ground and the stadium was inspected today morning and the council reached a verdict that the chances of the game going forward were low.

That is how it has turned out with the Mayor also mentioning that the game should not go ahead given the dangerous playing conditions. The area of the stadium that has been affected the most is the section where the away fans sit.

It is unfortunate the game will not be played tomorrow with Sergio Ramos set to make his 500th appearance for the club. This also makes it difficult for Madrid in terms of the number of games the club might have to play in a short space of time given they already have a game in hand yet to be played.

What’s next?

The La Liga committee will now have to accommodate the game at some other time after the unfortunate circumstances. With Real Madrid out of the Copa Del Rey that task has become a little easier.

It most likely will be a midweek game given the other games in La Liga usually take place during the weekend.

Sportskeeda’s take

If the game is not rescheduled to this week then there will be a 13 day gap between the last time Madrid played to their next game. Zidane also has many injuries to deal with which will make this particular situation even trickier.