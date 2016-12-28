Suso believes he will be good enough for Barcelona one day

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Suso Fernández believes that he possesses the quality to feature for the likes of Barcelona or even Real Madrid one day. Suso currently plays for the recently crowned Supercoppa Italiana champions, AC Milan.

While speaking to Marca, the Spanish midfielder revealed his thoughts on the possibility of representing one of the two biggest football clubs in Spain and the experience of playing with Under-21 Madrid and Barca players when he represented the national team.

“I believe that yes, I am demonstrating it little by little. It's early, but I've been with Barca or Madrid players in the national team [Under 17 to U21]. I have always shown that the level is there. Maybe it's a bit early because I have to keep growing,” he said.

After impressing in the few chances he was given this season, the 23-year-old playmaker finally cemented his place in Vincenzo Montella’s team after spending the entirety of the last term at Genoa.

Suso failed to make the cut during his three-year spell at Anfield because of the limited amount of game time under Brendan Rodgers. But this time around, the young Spaniard’s potential was noticed by the AC Milan manager who believes that the young midfielder is just getting started.

After impressing at the club level, Suso is now hoping to get a call-up from the Spain national team after being added to the preliminary squad by the Federation.

“Last November I was in the provisional squad, but in the end, I could not enter. But even just receiving the letter from the Federation advising that I had been added to the preliminary squad was very important for me, because it showed me that what I was doing was being seen by the Federation and that they were starting to consider me.

“I hope that if everything continues like this, I'll be called up for the next one,” he added.

Suso recently helped AC Milan lift their first trophy in five years after the San Siro club beat Juventus 4-3 on penalties to win the Supercoppa Italiana. It will surely be a memorable moment for the 23-year-old, who, in 17 Serie A appearances, has scored five goals and set up six so far this season. Two of those goals came in the 2-2 draw against Inter Milan in the derby last month.

AC Milan’s next Serie A game is against Cagliari on the 8th of January.