Twitter reacts as Philippe Coutinho signs new long term contract at Liverpool

"Can't help but remember Suarez signing a contract extension in January then leaving in the summer, hope Coutinho stays!"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 25 Jan 2017, 14:29 IST

Philippe Coutinho has officially signed a new deal with the Anfield club that will keep him at the club until 2022. He was earlier linked with a move to Barcelona who are looking to replace Ivan Rakitic.

Here’s how twitter reacted:

“Brilliant news for Liverpool”

Philippe Coutinho signed a new contract with Liverpool pic.twitter.com/yAJnE4R38i — Éliane Abi-Sleiman (@ElianeA_S) January 25, 2017

Liverpool fans waking up to the news of Coutinho signing a new long term deal with the club.https://t.co/USppohigPo — Shite Sports News (@ShiteSportsNews) January 25, 2017

“Coutinho’s lost it!”

Coutinho clearly has no ambition signing a new contract at Liverpool. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 25, 2017

Coutinho has proved to have no sense of ambition whatsoever — Willy. (@WiIIianaire) January 25, 2017

“It’s just to increase the fee!”

The Coutinho deal could be good news or simply an insurance cover for any transfer fee. Be real. — JMAC (@lfcforever1977) January 25, 2017

Coutinho signing a new contract doesn't guarantee he will stay for 5 years, just means if Barcelona come in they have to pay a high fee — Met. (@AFCMet) January 25, 2017

Coutinho signing new deal is to get maximum fee possible when he signs 4 barca in summer. They take our players & copy our philosophy now — Phil Curtis (@philcurtis22) January 25, 2017

Brilliant from Liverpool to tie Coutinho down on a 5 year contract. Like Suárez, he will be sold for a huge fee when he inevitably leaves. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 25, 2017

Coutinho signing a new contract just means he is going to Barca for a better fee. — V (@chi_kelu31) January 25, 2017

“It’s just the Suarez saga again!”

Don't forget that suarez signed a new deal before he moved to barca,if barca come for him, coutinho will be off to Spain. — Mudyi wa Bangu (@InnoWire_Maluks) January 25, 2017

Great to see Coutinho sign a new 5 year contract... I can't help but think when Suarez signed a new long term deal and then got sold pic.twitter.com/N772b4DhpD — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) January 25, 2017

Such massive news about Coutinho! Sends a strong message. Learnt from Suarez, no release clause! #LFC — Mark Swain (@I_Am_A_Twit_) January 25, 2017

Suarez signed a new 'long term deal' and left the season after



So if Philippe Coutinho leaves, it will be a higher fee. — thelifeofpatson. (@patson_manda) January 25, 2017

Coutinho Staying Coutinho signs new 5 yer deal worth 150.000 a week just hope he doesnt do a Suarez in the summer pic.twitter.com/YyTqkm48hu — MegaRedMan101 (@DubKop101) January 25, 2017