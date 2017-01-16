Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's unbeaten run coming to an end against Sevilla
Sergio Ramos was trolled after his own goal meant Jovetic's injury time winner resulted in Real Madrid losing
Real Madrid’s unbeaten run of 40 games in all competitions came to an end against Sevilla, as the Andalusian club produced a stunning comeback to win 2-1. Jorge Sampaoli’s side began well, dominating the first half as they held Los Blancos to a goalless first half. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot after Sergio Rico had upended Dani Carvajal in the box, and Real appeared to have the game won going into the final 10 minutes.
Sergio Ramos, booed throughout by the home crowd, saw his night take a miserable turn by scoring an own goal in the 85th minute, before Stevan Jovetic scored in the second minute of injury time to give Sevilla the win and send the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan wild. The result leaves Real Madrid with just a 1 point lead over Sevilla at the top of La Liga, although Zinedine Zidane’s side do have a game in hand.
