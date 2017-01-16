Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's unbeaten run coming to an end against Sevilla

Real Madrid’s unbeaten run of 40 games in all competitions came to an end against Sevilla, as the Andalusian club produced a stunning comeback to win 2-1. Jorge Sampaoli’s side began well, dominating the first half as they held Los Blancos to a goalless first half. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot after Sergio Rico had upended Dani Carvajal in the box, and Real appeared to have the game won going into the final 10 minutes.

Sergio Ramos, booed throughout by the home crowd, saw his night take a miserable turn by scoring an own goal in the 85th minute, before Stevan Jovetic scored in the second minute of injury time to give Sevilla the win and send the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan wild. The result leaves Real Madrid with just a 1 point lead over Sevilla at the top of La Liga, although Zinedine Zidane’s side do have a game in hand.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Twitter was merciless as Ramos put the ball into his own net to draw Sevilla level...

1 - Sergio Ramos has scored his first own-goal in La Liga. Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/nmqsHzUqud — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2017

Ramos just loves scoring late goals, even if it means scoring against your own team — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 15, 2017

Ramos: You're winning 1-0. Take the 3 points



Inner Ramos: You love scoring late goals, f*ck the 3 points. pic.twitter.com/5KYgqSG1Pi — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 15, 2017

When you are the king of scoring late goals and you start taking tips from Mascherano pic.twitter.com/5wV1d1bENI — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 15, 2017

After Jovetic scored a stunner in injury time, Twitter exploded...

Jovetic has just become a Barcelona legend — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) January 15, 2017

The result resulted in some first-class trolling

Real Madrid fans tonight (Tag them) pic.twitter.com/TT9QtGQV71 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 15, 2017

Ronaldo is a happy man tonight pic.twitter.com/I6gIpxpavk — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 15, 2017

Real Madrid fans right now pic.twitter.com/oNjqlgnd4S — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 15, 2017

Real Madrid's defeat means Hoffenheim are the ONLY unbeaten team in 2016-17 across the top divisions of Spain, Ger, Eng, Ita, Fra, Rus, Por. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) January 15, 2017

End of the streak for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/pBK0BhO7Em — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 15, 2017