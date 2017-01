Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Sociedad

"Madrid fans still booing Ronaldo is mad, even Fellaini doesn't get boo'd so much!"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 30 Jan 2017, 10:23 IST

Boo’d by his own fans!

Real Madrid stretched their lead at the top of the La Liga table to 4 points after beating Real Sociedad 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu. On top of the 4 point lead, Los Blancos have a game in hand over 2nd placed Barcelona. Here’s how twitter reacted to Madrid’s win:

Madridistas were celebrating even before the match began!

Barca drop points, Sevilla drop points. Waiting for the great Real Madrid to increase the gap at the top of la liga table — Rimsha Khan (@RimmyTweets) January 29, 2017

Real Madrid have 2 games in hand and still they are Top of the table #LaLiga — Supah Hukah PhD (@SupahHukah) January 29, 2017

Madrid 1 point ahead and first in table with 2 games in hand!! #HalaMadrid — Mufaddal Alazher (@MufuAlazher) January 29, 2017

Ronaldo was in top form yesterday!

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in his last 13 games for Real Madrid in all competitions. pic.twitter.com/1CRqEduKZD — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) January 29, 2017

79 - Cristiano Ronaldo has made 79 assists in La Liga, at least 25 more than any other Real Madrid player since his debut. Supportive. pic.twitter.com/tx7h60acTP — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 29, 2017

13 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in his last 13 games for Real Madrid in all competitions. Infallible. pic.twitter.com/hzAtAyTOwp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 29, 2017

Despite that, Ronaldo was whistled at by Madrid fans!

Madrid fans have no class. I hate Ronaldo but his teams fans boo & whistle him & Benzema !



What they have done for your team ! — Kevin Gimenez (@KevNGxx) January 29, 2017

Pathetic how there are sections of the crowd who whistle Ronaldo because of his recent form. — Ped (@ChurchOfFutbol) January 29, 2017

Pathetic how there are sections of the crowd who whistle Ronaldo because of his recent form.

Ungrateful cunts — Jordy (@jordy_bastien) January 29, 2017

Madrid fans still booing Ronaldo is actually mad. Fellaini doesn't even get boo'd at Old Trafford and 400 goals later CR7 being boo'd — Agon Graca (@Agon_Graca) January 29, 2017

Why do Madrid fans boo ronaldo? Just bizarre. It's like #cafc fans booing Jackson — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) January 29, 2017

Perfect weekend for Real Madrid fans!

Real Madrid Win



PERFECT WEEKEND! HALA MADRID! pic.twitter.com/44nSooY9ES — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) January 29, 2017

Real Madrid fans right now.. pic.twitter.com/y3akU5oU4t — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 29, 2017

Full Time: Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad



Cules pic.twitter.com/bWaBPVS6N0 — Ozzy (@HadjiM10) January 29, 2017

Real Madrid will get the 3 points & extend their lead at the top — Ali (@RM_Insider) January 29, 2017