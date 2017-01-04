Zinedine Zidane wants Pepe to stay at Real Madrid

The 33-year-old is out of a contract in the summer

by Rohit Viswanathan News 04 Jan 2017, 16:46 IST

Zidane has a lot of affection for Pepe

What’s the story

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has finally spoken about Pepe’s future at the club. The Portuguese veteran will be out of a contract this summer and he is reported to be considering offers from China.

But Zidane has said that he wants the player to stay at the club. Speaking ahead of their game against Sevilla he said, “He's been here for ten years, he's made history here and I want him to continue.”

Pepe is not 33 years of age but has still been on of the most effective defenders in the world and there is no doubt him leaving will be a big loss for Los Blancos.

In case you didn’t know...

Pepe has been at Real Madrid since 2007 quickly becoming the first choice centre-back at the club. Since then he has made 224 appearances for the club winning several trophies along the way,

His cabinet includes the two UEFA Champions Leagues, the La Liga title and the club world cup. In 2016 he also added the 2016 Euros to his list of accolades and was even named in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

Pepe and Ramos have been the backbone of Madrid’s defence for several years now and have been the base of several trophy winning teams.

The heart of the matter

Pepe has been contemplating his future for some time now. He has not yet spoken about his future with injuries also plaguing him in recent weeks. Pepe is nearing the end of his career at Real Madrid and might be looking at one last paycheck before he calls it quits

Several suitors from Chine have been circling around like vultures and Pepe really can take his pick. But Zidane wants him to continue for Madrid and he is still one of the best defenders in the world at this age.

There might be a new contract offer from the club soon.

What’s next?

If Pepe does not receive a new contract he might end up leaving the club for China. They have poached quite a few established European stars in recent times with Chelsea’s Oscar and former Juventus Striker Carlos Tevez the latest to leave.

Zidane wants to keep Pepe but might be powerless to resist an offer from these Chinese teams.

Sportskeeda’s take

Pepe will be touched by ZIdane’s words but when he sees that the grass is much greener in China there will be little hesitation from him to call it quits on his European career. Madrid fans will miss the bullish defender and his WWE skill moves but sooner or later his Real Madrid journey will come to an end.