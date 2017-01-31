Inside Tiger Woods' new TaylorMade multi-year equipment contract

Tiger Woods recently switched to TaylorMade woods having played Nike equipment since the early 2000's

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 31 Jan 2017, 10:41 IST

It’s no secret that Tiger Woods had been testing new equipment in his time off since Nike’s exit from the equipment industry and he has now signed a multi-year deal with TaylorMade Golf to play the manufacturers driver, fairway woods, irons and wedges.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Tiger Woods’ New Metal Woods

Driver: TaylorMade 2016 M2 (9.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 70TX

Specs: 44.5 inches, D4 swing weight

3 Wood: TaylorMade 2017 M2 Tour (13 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 90TX

Specs: 42.5 inches, D4 swing weight

5 Wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 Tour (19 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 90TX

Specs: 41.5 inches, D4 swing weight

Woods first showed up with TaylorMade golf clubs on his return to competitive golfat the the Hero World Challenge in early December. He used used TaylorMade’s 2016 M2 driver (9.5 degrees) and two TaylorMade 2016 M1 fairway woods (15 and 19 degrees) during the event.

Woods used a TaylorMade driver and two fairway woods on his official return at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines last week. He gamed his old Nike irons and wedges as he hinted at no timeline being in place for a switch to the TaylorMade irons and wedges.

“For irons and wedges, I’m going to work closely with the team at TaylorMade,” Tiger said in an email distributed by TaylorMade. “For my irons, we will be developing a new custom set. Over the coming months, we will take you along the development journey, from the initial design concepts all the way through the process until they make it into my bag. Finally, the new MG Wedge is absolutely beautiful, and we’re working to dial in the exact grind for me. There’s no doubt it’s fun to have some new weapons, and the confidence I have in my new TaylorMade equipment makes me excited for the season.”

Tiger previously signed a deal with Bridgestone Golf to play the company’s B330S ball and says he will continue to use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter that he has had in the bag for 13 of his 14 major championship victories.

Also Read: Jon Rahm has joined the ever so young winner's circle on the PGA Tour with his big win at the Farmers Insurance Open

TaylorMade CEO David Abeles said that the deal does not include any apparel aspect, as Woods will continue to wear Nike gear and sport his own TW logo. There will be no TaylorMade logos on Woods hat, bag or clothes.