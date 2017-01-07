WWE News: Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes Ronda Rousey would succeed in the WWE

When a legend like Jim Ross endorses the fact that you can succeed in the WWE, you almost have to give it a try.

If Jim Ross thinks Ronda Rousey is a good fit for the WWE, then she’s a good fit for the WWE.

What’s the story?

Jim Ross was recently interviewed by Yahoo Sports and was asked if the recent defeats of Ronda Rousey in the UFC Octagon would affect her chances of succeeding in the WWE. Ross simply said “none whatsoever”, along with the following statement:

“Ronda is a star of a major magnitude with immediate name identity. Her image, her marketing image, that has been perpetuated with a lot of wins, obviously, is a global recognition.”

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey has a deep passion for the sport of professional wrestling dating back to her childhood. Her nickname of “Rowdy” comes from Roddy Piper, a childhood idol of hers growing up. It wasn’t by chance that Rousey was a part of a major segment at WrestleMania 31.

The heart of the matter...

Jim Ross made his mark in the professional wrestling business by being able to scout the best talent in the plant who would be able to succeed in front of the bright lights. He definitely knows what he is talking about, and to him, there is no downside to Ronda Rousey becoming a full-time WWE employee.

What’s next?

Right now Ronda Rousey has to do some soul-searching after her crushing defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. If her heart is no longer in fighting for the UFC, then she needs to completely step away. The first step to bring her into the fold could be WrestleMania 33 if her contract allows her to do so.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Clearly, one can see that Ronda Rousey has a passion for professional wrestling, specifically the WWE. The two sides will probably come to an agreement at some point after she has hung up her fighting boots in the Octagon.

She would be a gigantic boost to what is currently a blossoming women’s division in the WWE. Raw would almost be the better fit for her based on the need to build some depth on that side of the women’s roster.

