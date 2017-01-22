UFC News: Amanda Nunes wants to retire soon, start a family

The Lioness wants another piece of history and then retire to start a family.

by Shikhar Abs News 22 Jan 2017, 05:15 IST

Amanda Nunes with girlfriend Nina Ansaroff

What’s the story?

Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes became the first openly lesbian champion in the history of UFC, when she defeated Miesha Tate for the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 200.

She then moved on and demolished the former champion Ronda Rousey in her first title defense in just 48 seconds at UFC 207. Rousey was regarded as the most dominant fighter in the division, but that didn’t worry ‘The Lioness’ as she ripped Rousey apart in her comeback fight.

The Brazilian fighter is at the top of her sport now and possibly in her best shape, but she already admits to having plans of retiring from MMA. In an interview with ESPN,

‘The Lioness’ was asked about her plans for eventually retiring, to which she gave an unexpected answer,

“I don’t know, maybe a couple of fights. Three, two more. I want to have a family.

Fighting and having a family at the same time is difficult.”

In case you didn’t know...

Amanda Nunes has a professional MMA record of 14-4-0 (W-L-D), and has 11 first round finishes in her career. Nunes earned the 3rd fastest KO in the women's’s bantamweight division of UFC when she knocked out Rousey in just 48 seconds. Amanda Nunes’s girlfriend Nina Ansaroff is also a fighter in the UFC’s strawweight roster.

The heart of the matter

‘The Lioness’ has been very dominant in all her fights following her loss to Cat Zingano at UFC 178. After successfully defending her title against Rousey, it is her plan retain the bantamweight title until she retires from MMA. She also has plans to become the first fighter in the history of women’s division of UFC to hold two world titles. Nunes has expressed her desire to fight the winner of Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie inaugural featherweight title bout. In the interview with ESPN, Nunes made it clear that she wants to retain the title,

“Forever. Until I retire. I will come back here and prove that.”

On wanting to become champion in two divisions she added,

“I want to keep making history. It never happened in the UFC, with women fighting (and being champion) in two divisions. I want to be the first one. If they give me the opportunity, I will take it.”

What next?

Amanda Nunes doesn’t plan to stick around in the sport for a long time. Up next, she is eying to fight the winner of the inaugural featherweight title fight and make history by becoming the first female fighter to achieve the feat in history of UFC. But she might first defend her title against the winner of Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Penna fight.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes has already solidified her status as the best female fighter in the UFC after knocking out Rousey in a devastating fashion. She is probably the toughest fighter in the roster with incredible stand up striking skills, backed by a solid jiu-jitsu background.

Nunes already made history when she became the first openly lesbian champion in UFC. ‘The Lioness’ is planning on staying in the sport for another few fights and in these fights she is eying another piece of history, by following McGregor’s suit and become the first female fighter to hold two world titles.