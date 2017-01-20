UFC News: Anderson Silva to headline a martial arts movie

The Spider will star in a Chinese action movie directed by Fruit Chan

by Shikhar Abs News 20 Jan 2017, 21:21 IST

Anderson Silva will star in “Made in Kowloon”

What’s the story?

Former UFC Middleweight Champion and the greatest pound for pound fighter in the history of MMA is set to star in an upcoming Chinese action flick “Made in Kowloon”, according to Variety. The multi-million dollar movie is backed by Pegasus Motion Pictures and will be directed by Fruit Chan. The movie also stars Stephy Tang, Kevin Cheng and Sumyau Liu.

In case you didn’t know...

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva holds the record of 10 successful title defences in the UFC. His loss against Chris Weidman snapped a 17-fight winning streak, which is again a record for most consecutive victories in UFC.

‘The Spider’ has a professional MMA record of 33-8-0 and has lost four out of his last five fights, with his fight against Nick Diaz being deemed a no-contest.

The heart of the matter

The plot of the movie revolves around a detective hunting down a serial killer, who is allegedly responsible for abducting the detective’s niece. The Brazilian fighter is not expected to have major dialogue in the movie, as he speaks Portuguese and is not known to be fluent even in English, let alone Chinese languages.

The movie’s release date and Silva’s part are yet not confirmed.

‘The Spider’ will appear in an upcoming competition reality show “Ultimate Beastmaster” as a host, which is set to premiere on Netflix. This show is produced by Sylvester Stallone and Dave Broome.

What Next?

The 41-year-old UFC legend is going to face Derek Brunson inside the Octagon at UFC 208 on February 11, 2017. Silva has not won a fight since 2012 when he knocked out Stephan Bonnar in the first round at UFC 153. Brunson expects to face the legend in his best shape and not like he was in his recent performances.

Sportskeeda’s take

Anderson Silva is among the best who ever stepped inside the Octagon and widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter ever. It was truly a delight to see his performances in the cage.

The way he moved, mocked and danced around his opponents was a treat for all the fans. I believe he will try to give his best if he gets a chance in the movie. After all, he is known to give his all in whatever he does.

In his upcoming fight against a dangerous Derek Brunson, everyone in the MMA world wants to see the old Silva in the ring. I know age is not on his side, but if anyone can recreate his magic, it would be ‘The Spider’ himself.

