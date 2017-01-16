UFC News: Anderson Silva wants catchweight fight with Conor McGregor

The Brazillian has proposed a 178-pound catchweight bout.

Could Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor be on a collision course?

What's the story?

According to TheMacLife, the legendary Anderson Silva has claimed that he wants to have a catchweight fight with the first ever two-weight UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

The 41-year-old veteran of the sport is all set to face off against Derek Brunson at UFC 208, however, it appears the Brazilian is looking beyond that and towards a potential super fight with The Notorious One.

McGregor, who has been pictured with Silva on a few occasions, is still riding the momentum from his UFC 205 triumph over Eddie Alvarez that saw him make MMA history.

Heart of the matter

Here’s what Silva said while speaking to Brazilian media outlet GloboTV:

“It is not provocation. It’s just that I forget, I’m old. Old men know what it’s like. I have this urge to test myself against him. I think he’s a guy who has an unusual ability. I do not know if he would reach a weight of 81, 82 kg, which is the weight I can get. But it’s a guy I’d like to test myself before I end my career. I think it would be a great fight for the world of fights and UFC history.”

Silva hasn't won in the Octagon since October 2012, when he defeated Stephan Bonnar, with his victory over Nick Diaz being overturned due to a drug violation.

What's next?

As we mentioned, Silva is preparing to take on Middleweight contender Brunson in a few weeks time, meanwhile, McGregor is currently caught in the midst of potential negotiations with Floyd Mayweather. It would seem from an outsider's perspective looking in that this potential fight is a long way off, but it all depends on Conor's next move.

Sportskeeda's take

Every single instinct we have is telling us that this is just a publicity stunt, and given that Anderson is well past his prime, it would seem illogical to make this match-up a reality. However, when it comes to making some green, McGregor has always been willing to take on all comers so who knows, perhaps there's some weight to this.

The 178-pound catchweight that Anderson has proposed is an interesting idea, but it may be the catalyst to these plans falling through if McGregor's track record is anything to go by.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com