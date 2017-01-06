UFC News: Ronda Rousey's coach says she has no plans to retire yet

Rousey is still an active MMA fighter as of this very moment.

Tarverdyan accompanies Rousey after her loss at UFC 207

What’s the story?

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has fallen for the second time in her professional MMA career after being knocked out at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Many speculate this fight to be the American’s last fight in the Octagon. But her striking coach Edmond Tarverdyan spoke to TMZ and denied any speculations of the former Olympian retiring. He also stated that no plans have been made yet for Rousey to return.

In case you didn’t know…

In the past, many have been displeased with the Armenian coaching the UFC top star. ‘Rowdy’ has often been advised to change camps or at least to train under the tutelage of a different striking coach.

Rousey’s mother, AnnMaria De Mars has in the past been very critical of her daughter’s striking coach. De Mars confirmed that she had still not changed her opinion about Tarverdyan after UFC 207.

The heart of the matter

Rousey had lost her UFC Women’s Bantamweight title to former boxing champion Holly Holm in a devastating fashion at UFC 193. But the title changed hands and Dana White had announced an immediate title shot for her upon her return.

Unfortunately for the former champion, things turned ugly in her comeback fight. She was dismantled and finished with a TKO loss in just about 48 seconds into the match against the Brazilian Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

What’s next?

Amanda Nunes, in her post-fight interview, suggested that Rousey call it a career and head back to Hollywood. On the other hand, Dana White had previously hinted a rematch between Rousey and Holm if both won their respective title fights.

Despite Holm being on back to back losses, she has been granted an opportunity to fight for the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship at UFC 208 against Germaine de Randamie.

Since Rousey has lost both her last two fight via knockouts it will be hard for her regain her confidence if she wants to continue in this sport any longer.

Sportskeeda’a take

Tarverdyan has proved that his participation in Rousey’s professional career as her head coach has brought her no good. Even the closest to her, her mother, feels the same.

Now that everyone feels that her time is Octagon is finally over, she definitely has something to prove.

If she wants to continue her MMA career the best move for her would be to fight someone with good striking skills, but also someone who the UFC is sure Rousey can beat. This could help her get back to the game and win the confidence back in her skills if and only if she manages to win.

