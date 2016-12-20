Tennis star Kvitova injured in knife attack

Prostejov (Czech Republic), Dec 20 (IANS) Czech tennis star Petra Kvitová has pulled out of next month's Hopman Cup after being injured by a knife-wielding attacker in her home here on Tuesday.

Kvitova reportedly received stab wounds to her arm and the 26-year-old is waiting for the report from the doctors on the extent of the injuries.

"Thank you for all your heartwarming messages. As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife. In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this," Kvitova wrote in her Facebook account.

"I am so disappointed to announce that I will be unable to play at the Hopman Cup. The results of an MRI have confirmed that my foot is healing but not as quickly as we would have liked. The Hopman Cup is a fantastic event and I'm sorry I won't be able to represent my country in front of the great fans in Perth," she added.

"Thank you all again for your love and support and now I would appreciate some privacy while I focus on my recovery."

The Hopman Cup is scheduled to be played in the Australian city of Perth from January 1-7.

--IANS

