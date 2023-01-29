Could this departed AEW star be a surprise entrant in the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble match?

With the WWE Royal Rumble fast approaching, speculation about possible surprise entrants in the Stamford-based promotion has gripped the pro-wrestling community. The recent departure of a particular AEW star has also raised questions about the possibility of him being a participant in the premium live event.

The Royal Rumble is known to feature personalities that come as a surprise to fans. In past editions of the show, several unlikely entrants have wowed the audience by appearing unexpectedly. This year's Rumble is also expected to pack its fair share of surprises.

Frankie Kazarian recently announced his departure from AEW. Interestingly, he worked in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2005. While he has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling, it does not necessarily mean that he cannot appear in the Rumble. Last year's edition of the pay-per-view featured Mickie James, who was signed to IMPACT at the time as well.

While there is no confirmed news of Kazarian appearing at the Royal Rumble, it remains to be seen if he will be a surprise entry.

Bill Apter recently commented on another AEW Superstar potentially entering WWE Royal Rumble

Although only time will tell if Frankie Kazarian will appear in the Rumble, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes AEW star CM Punk may turn up at the event.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter spoke about the possibility of The Second City Saint joining the premium show as a surprise entrant. He also shared his two cents about how Punk's appearance would be received by the audience.

"I don't think whether he is or isn't... I don't know either but I don't think he's trying to be there. I really don't know. First of all, him being a surprise it would work more if they announced this CM Punk is coming back and he's going to be in the Royal Rumble. That would draw more attention than him being a surprise in my opinion," said Apter. (25:06 - 25:33)

As of now, only time will tell if The Second City Saint will join Triple H's roster ahead of the upcoming show.

