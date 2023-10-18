Tony Khan's potential next signing reacts to AEW star's fiery promo after major loss 

There have been a lot of rumors recently over who Tony Khan might bring to AEW next, and one of his potential signings has taken notice of an All Elite Wrestling star's promo on Twitter.

After leaving IMPACT Wrestling at the end of September, Sami Callihan has been a free agent. The former WWE Superstar has a long history with several members of the AEW roster, having been a former tag team partner of Jon Moxley's and a former title challenger to Kenny Omega.

But some people might not be aware that Callihan is also the owner of one of America's most high-profile independent promotions, The Wrestling Revolver. On October 8, TWR held a Women's Grand Prix tournament, which certainly caught the attention of a lot of fans courtesy of the great matches.

The tournament was eventually won by Billie Starkz, who defeated fellow AEW star Marina Shafir in the final. However, Shafir had some comments after the show went off the air, which Sami Callihan was a big fan of on social media.

"Goosebumps." Sami Callihan tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Tony Khan will be debuting another star in AEW this week

The upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will take place in Rosenberg, Texas, marking the first time in AEW history that the company has gone to that part of the state. So, to mark the special occasion, Tony Khan has decided to reveal a trick from up his sleeve and bring one of Mexico's most beloved stars to All Elite Wrestling.

On this week's edition of Rampage, fans will see the All Elite Wrestling debut of Mistico, whom WWE fans know as Sin Cara. Mistico has since gone on to take back the crown as one of Mexico's most famous wrestlers, but will he leave Rosenberg, Texas, as the "Pound for Pound Champion?"

Fans will find out this week as he takes on another man who has been carving out his own legacy in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre over the past year, Rocky Romero, who recently challenged Eddie Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on an episode of Rampage.

