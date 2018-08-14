Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Double duty: Acuna homers leading off both games of DH

Associated Press
NEWS
News
142   //    14 Aug 2018, 06:35 IST
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. has pulled off an exceedingly rare baseball feat, hitting leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader for the Atlanta Braves.

The 20-year-old rookie hit an opposite-field drive into the Braves bullpen off Miami's Pablo Lopez in the first game, powering Atlanta to a 9-1 victory over the Marlins.

Acuna sent another one into the seats in left-center to start the nightcap against Merandy Gonzalez, who was making his first major league start.

Acuna may be only the fourth player in baseball history to hit a pair of leadoff homers in a doubleheader. Two others, Rickey Henderson and Harry Hooper, went on to the Hall of Fame.

The Elias Sports Bureau says Baltimore's Brady Anderson pulled off the rare double during a home doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 21, 1999. Before that, it was accomplished by Oakland's Henderson at home against the Cleveland Indians on July 5, 1993, and Hooper while playing for the Boston Red on May 20, 1913, during a pair of games at the Washington Senators.

Acuna has 17 homers this season, four of them leading off games.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
LEADING OFF: Braves await word on Acuna, Verlander vs. Yanks
RELATED STORY
Acuna injured in a tumble, Braves beat Red Sox 7-1
RELATED STORY
Solarte homers from both sides of plate, Jays beat Nats 6-5
RELATED STORY
Lindor's 3-run homer in 9th gives Indians 5-2 win
RELATED STORY
Acuna gets big hit as Braves score 3 in 8th, beat Cubs 4-1
RELATED STORY
Betts homers leading off 10th to lift Red Sox past Twins
RELATED STORY
Texas rookie Guzman homers 3 times against Yankees
RELATED STORY
Braves' Acuna youngest to homer in 1-0 game since 1935
RELATED STORY
Goldschmidt homers twice as Diamondbacks beat Reds 9-2
RELATED STORY
Mets bounce back, beat Braves 8-5 to split rain-delayed DH
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us