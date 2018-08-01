Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mets' Steven Matz to be evaluated for forearm discomfort

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    01 Aug 2018, 22:11 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz will be evaluated by doctors after experiencing forearm discomfort.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Matz reported the pain after he failed to get out of the first inning in Tuesday night's 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Matz threw 32 pitches, faced 11 batters and allowed seven runs on eight hits. Callaway says the 27-year-old was experiencing tightness and a "dead arm."

Callaway says: "Maybe he's hitting a little bit of a wall right now."

Matz is 5-9 with a 4.35 ERA in 21 starts this season. He struggled with elbow problems through most of 2017 before having season-ending surgery in August.

Matz has pitched 107 2/3 innings this season. His career high is 132 1/3 innings in 2016, and Callaway says the workload may be a factor.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Mets lose another pitcher to injury when Matz leaves game
RELATED STORY
Mets put Syndergaard on DL, Matz also injures finger
RELATED STORY
Conforto homers, Matz strong as Mets beat D'backs 5-1
RELATED STORY
Matz, 3 relievers help Mets beat Miami with 4-hitter, 5-2
RELATED STORY
Flores, Mets beat Bucs 4-3 in 10 innings to stop skid
RELATED STORY
Nimmo reaches 5 times, Matz sharp as Mets beat Brewers 5-0
RELATED STORY
Cespedes out of Mets' lineup, could be headed to DL
RELATED STORY
The Mets Franchise is an Embarrassment 
RELATED STORY
Mets' Oswalt tops hometown Padres 6-4 for 1st big league win
RELATED STORY
Camargo's walk-off homer in 9th leads Braves past Mets 7-6
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us