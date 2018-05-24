Realmuto, Castro rally Marlins in 9th to 2-1 win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom isn't getting much help from his closer.

Jeurys Familia gave up RBI singles to J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night to spoil another splendid outing by deGrom.

The right-hander dodged trouble throughout seven scoreless innings and Brandon Nimmo homered for the Mets. But the Marlins broke through against Familia (2-2), who has four blown saves in 17 chances this season.

Three of them have cost deGrom a win, and the other one came after a strong start by fellow ace Noah Syndergaard. New York lost all four games and is just 5-5 when deGrom takes the ball despite his 1.54 ERA.

"You feel bad as a teammate, because we are like a family," Familia said. "But it's part of the game. They know everybody's going out there trying to do the job."

After stranding 10 runners over the first eight innings, Miami got a one-out single from pinch-hitter Martin Prado in the ninth. Derek Dietrich doubled to put runners at second and third.

"My sinker didn't work today," Familia said. "I think it was a little bit up."

Realmuto looped a tying single to center field, but Michael Conforto threw out Dietrich at the plate as Realmuto advanced to second on the play. After an intentional walk to Justin Bour, Castro lined a go-ahead single to left.

Familia was booed by the Citi Field crowd of 24,808 and again when he got out of the inning.

"This one's a tough one to take," Nimmo said.

Adam Conley (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning and Brad Ziegler worked the ninth for his ninth save, retiring pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores with a runner on second to end it.

"It was huge for us to be able to finish off the road trip on a positive note, to be able to win a series against a really good team over there," Realmuto said. "Hopefully we can carry some momentum into the homestand."

Last-place Miami took two of three in a low-scoring series to conclude a 3-3 trip. Dan Straily allowed four hits in six solid innings, and the Marlins have won all five of his starts this season.

"Pitchers' duels, man. They're really fun to be in, honestly," Straily said. "You just can't be the first one to blink, first one to make a mistake, and I did."

The lowest-scoring team in the majors, the Marlins are 14-13 since opening the season 5-17. Miami improved to 1-24 when trailing after eight innings.

Missing injured sluggers Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier, the Mets have mustered only 17 runs in their last seven games.

"You can't expect to go win games 1-0 all the time," manager Mickey Callaway said.

Off to a sensational start this year, deGrom gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked two. He's permitted one run in his past 33 1/3 innings, despite a brief stint on the disabled list due to a hyperextended right elbow.

The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year has allowed no more than one run in 53 of his 117 career starts (45 percent), best of any major league pitcher since at least 1908, but has been denied a win in 17 of those 53 games.

"I know those guys out there are giving 100 percent and I'm comfortable with them coming into the game," deGrom said about the Mets' bullpen. "We know we've got a good team, we've just got to put some things together."

Nimmo homered into the second deck in right field off Straily in the fifth, just after Realmuto threw out Amed Rosario trying to steal second.

Realmuto's pop time of 1.76 seconds — how long it took for the ball to get from his mitt to shortstop Miguel Rojas — was the fastest in the majors since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

SWITCHING SIDES

Looking to put a better defender where the ball was likely to be hit, Miami flip-flopped left fielder Dietrich and right fielder JB Shuck whenever left-handed hitters Adrian Gonzalez and Luis Guillorme batted. Dietrich, an infielder by trade, was in left when he broke the wrong way on a routine fly from Jay Bruce that dropped in for a gift single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: C Kevin Plawecki (broken left hand) and RHP Hansel Robles (sprained right knee) began rehab assignments at Triple-A Las Vegas. Plawecki hit a two-run homer and Robles pitched a wobbly inning. ... C Devin Mesoraco (bruised left elbow) was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Tuesday. ... Cespedes (strained right hip flexor) and Frazier (strained left hamstring) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip so Mets trainers can continue to treat them.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Following an off day, RHP Jose Urena (0-7, 4.55 ERA) pitches Friday night at home against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.78) and the Nationals. Urena, who went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA last season, was Miami's opening day starter this year. But the Marlins have lost all 10 of his starts, and 12 straight dating to last September — matching Brian Moehler's dubious club record set from 2005-06.

Mets: Eight road games in seven days against two teams currently in first place. LHP Steven Matz (1-3, 4.42 ERA) pitches Thursday night at NL Central-leading Milwaukee. RHP Zach Davies (2-3, 4.24), who lost 6-5 to Matz at Citi Field last month, comes off the disabled list to start for the Brewers after being sidelined since May 3 with right rotator cuff inflammation.