Trout, Arenado headline MLB All-Star Game starters
The 2018 MLB All-Star rosters were announced on Sunday with a couple surprises on each team.
The All-Star Game takes place on July 17 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park. The Home Run Derby is the day before.
Here are the 2018 MLB All-Star rosters:
American League starters:
Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay Rays
Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore Orioles
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox
Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox
The top overall vote-getter? It’s @JoseAltuve27 with over 4.84 million.— MLB (@MLB) July 8, 201
Your AL MVP is also your starting AL second baseman. pic.twitter.com/7zogfz9oC8
Pitchers:
Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Luis Severino, New York Yankees
Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins
Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians
Joe Jimenez, Detroit Tigers
Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays
Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics
Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners
Reserve hitters:
Shin-Soo choo, OF, Texas Rangers
Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox
Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals
Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland Indians
George Springer, OF, Houston Astros
Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners
Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees
Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians
Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle Mariners
National League starters:
Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta Braves
Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals
.@FreddieFreeman5 got a lot of votes. Over 4 million, and that led the NL!— MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2018
Your big push for Freddie secured him the starting 1B spot. pic.twitter.com/BmTpbh7UlK
Pitchers:
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs
Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks
Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves
Miles Mikolas, St Louis Cardinals
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals
Brad Hand, San Diego Padres
Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates
Reserve hitters:
Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati Reds
Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds
Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants
J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami Marlins
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks
Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds
Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies