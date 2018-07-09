Trout, Arenado headline MLB All-Star Game starters

Mike Trout

The 2018 MLB All-Star rosters were announced on Sunday with a couple surprises on each team.

The All-Star Game takes place on July 17 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park. The Home Run Derby is the day before.

Here are the 2018 MLB All-Star rosters:

American League starters:

Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay Rays

Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore Orioles

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox

Pitchers:

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins

Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians

Joe Jimenez, Detroit Tigers

Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Reserve hitters:

Shin-Soo choo, OF, Texas Rangers

Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox

Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland Indians

George Springer, OF, Houston Astros

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners

Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle Mariners

National League starters:

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves

Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta Braves

Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals

Pitchers:

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs

Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks

Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves

Miles Mikolas, St Louis Cardinals

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals

Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Reserve hitters:

Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati Reds

Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants

J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami Marlins

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies