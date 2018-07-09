Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Trout, Arenado headline MLB All-Star Game starters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Mike-Trout-052817-USNews-Getty-FTR
Mike Trout

The 2018 MLB All-Star rosters were announced on Sunday with a couple surprises on each team.

The All-Star Game takes place on July 17 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park. The Home Run Derby is the day before.

Here are the 2018 MLB All-Star rosters:

 

American League starters:

Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay Rays
Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore Orioles
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox
Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox

Pitchers:

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Luis Severino, New York Yankees
Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins
Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians
Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins
Joe Jimenez, Detroit Tigers
Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays
Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics
Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Reserve hitters:

Shin-Soo choo, OF, Texas Rangers
Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox
Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals
Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland Indians
George Springer, OF, Houston Astros
Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners
Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees
Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians
Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
George Springer, OF, Houston Astros
Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle Mariners

 

National League starters:

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta Braves
Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals

Pitchers:

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs
Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks 
Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves 
Miles Mikolas, St Louis Cardinals
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals 
Brad Hand, San Diego Padres 
Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Reserve hitters:

Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati Reds
Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds
Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants
J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami Marlins
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks
Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds
Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Trout leads stellar AL outfield for All-Star Game
RELATED STORY
Arenado, Perdomo suspended for five games after brawl
RELATED STORY
Trout hits 15th HR, Bundy strikes out 14
RELATED STORY
Trout HR helps Angels beat Orioles 7-1, ending 6-game skid
RELATED STORY
The face of MLB: Harper, Trout, more hitters try face guard
RELATED STORY
Phillies, Pirates continue early-season surprise
RELATED STORY
Sanchez, Stanton power Yankees past Red Sox in heated game
RELATED STORY
Pirates, Angels continue to make statements in MLB
RELATED STORY
MLB Top 10 Teams Entering Week 10
RELATED STORY
MLB: Top 10 Teams Entering Week 7
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us