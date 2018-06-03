Yankees cruise as Stanton goes deep, Tanaka picks up seventh win

The New York Yankees were too good for the Baltimore Orioles thanks to Giancarlo Stanton and Masahiro Tanaka.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton led the way as the New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 in MLB action on Saturday.

Sloppy defense and three errors from the Orioles opened the door for more Yankees runs, and sluggers Stanton and Miguel Andujar made them pay with homers.

All-Star Stanton, who had two hits for the night, bashed his 12th home run, while Andujar collected his sixth.

Masahiro Tanaka improved to 7-2 despite allowing four runs off eight hits in just 5.3 innings.

Tanaka has often failed to keep the ball in the park (4.79 ERA), but he has received great run support.

While Stanton and Andujar showed off their power, Aaron Hicks kept the Yankees going with three hits, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Adam Jones led the Orioles with three hits, a home run (10) and two RBIs. Baltimore (17-41) have the worst record in baseball.

OZUNA STARS FOR CARDINALS

It has been a rough first season in St Louis for Marcell Ozuna, but the former Miami Marlins slugger went two for three with a solo home run and a walk in the Cardinals' 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was just Ozuna's fourth home run of the season and his first since May 11. Kolten Wong helped St Louis win with a walk-off home run.

The Washington Nationals' 19-year-old star Juan Soto continued his impressive rookie season by collecting three hits with two runs scored and a home run in a 5-2 extra-innings win against the Atlanta Braves. Soto is now batting .349 this season.

BAUER STRUGGLES IN INDIANS LOSS

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer and his defense behind him struggled in a 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Bauer fell to 4-4 for the season, allowing seven runs (three earned) in 5.6 innings. Cleveland's defense made two costly errors, contributing to the loss.

HADER CONTINUES TO DOMINATE

Josh Hader struck out three batters in 1.3 innings to help lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-0 shut-out victory against the Chicago White Sox.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees 8-5 Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals 5-4 Oakland Athletics

Minnesota Twins 7-1 Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers 7-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals 5-3 Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs 7-1 New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers 12-4 Colorado Rockies

Boston Red Sox 5-4 Houston Astros

San Diego Padres 8-2 Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers 3-2 Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants 2-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners 3-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Miami Marlins

NATIONALS AT BRAVES

Washington have been rising since finding form in mid-May, while the young Braves have maintained the National League (NL) East lead. Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 2.30 ERA) takes the mound for the Nationals, as he tries to continue his career resurgence. With Bryce Harper smashing home runs, and the outfield starting to round into place, the Nationals look like a dangerous team again.