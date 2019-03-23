×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harden equals own Rockets record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    23 Mar 2019, 08:32 IST
jamesharden - cropped
Houston Rockets star James Harden

Houston Rockets star James Harden is making a solid case for a second consecutive NBA MVP award.

In Houston's 111-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the 29-year-old dropped a career-high 61 points, including nine-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Harden now holds all five of the Rockets' best single-game scoring performances.

His 61 points match the Rockets' record he set on January 23 against the New York Knicks.

He also sits third, fourth and fifth on the list with games of 60, 58 and 58 points, all played since the start of the 2017-18 season.

For good measure, Harden has seven of Houston's top eight scoring performances of all time.

Calvin Murphy is the only player in the top eight not named Harden as he scored 57 points during the 1977-78 season.

Harden is now averaging 36.1 points this season, which leads the league.

If he were to stay above 36 points per game for the season, he would be the first player to do so since Michael Jordan averaged 37.1 in 1986-87.

Omnisport
NEWS
Houston Rockets: Best Rockets players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Rockets' defensive frailties frustrate Harden
RELATED STORY
Rockets' James Harden makes NBA history
RELATED STORY
James Harden reflects on 'pretty cool' record-breaking evening for the Rockets
RELATED STORY
Harden, Capela lead Rockets to easy win over Hawks
RELATED STORY
Rockets star Harden to miss Warriors clash
RELATED STORY
Harden ties career best with 61, Rockets beat Spurs 111-105
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 57 but Grizzlies top Rockets 126-125 in OT
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 35, Rockets beat Raptors 107-95
RELATED STORY
Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us