I thought about resigning at half-time - Kerr jokes about poor Warriors start

After a dismal first half against the Houston Rockets, Steve Kerr said he did not "recognise" his Golden State Warriors team.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr joked he thought about resigning at half-time during the Golden State Warriors' game seven victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors set up an NBA Finals meeting against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight year by defeating the Rockets 101-92 at Toyota Center on Monday.

However, Kerr was frustrated by the sloppy play that saw his team go into half-time trailing 54-43, but he knew staunch defense would lay the foundations for a brilliant comeback and the chance to defend their title.

"I was thinking of resigning, that was my first thought. I walked in at halftime, and I said, I don't even recognise this team," joked the Golden State coach, who branded their opening period "one of the worst quarters of basketball we've ever played".

"We've been together for four years. I didn't recognise the group that we were seeing. But sometimes you forget – game seven, you get some nerves. There is so much nervous energy, but it was really – I don't know how else to describe it. It was a bizarre half.

"But I knew how tired Houston was. The way they play with James [Harden] running so many screen and rolls, that's exhausting. Then he's got to go down to the other end and guard Klay [Thompson], and getting switched off on to Kevin or Steph, it's tiring.

"So, he had such a big burden on his shoulders. We just wanted to maintain our defense or get our defense going, and hope that the fatigue on their side would be a factor.

"I knew our guys would make some shots. We've got a lot of guys. Obviously, we have four All-Stars. We might have the three best shooters in the league, so I knew we'd score. But we had to corral them and wear them down."

Stephen Curry posted 27 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB, 7 3PM, powering the @warriors to the #NBAFinals for a 4th consecutive season! With 7 3PM, Steph tied his own record for most 3-pointers made in a Game 7. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/wPN2cVBULc — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 29, 2018

The Warriors outscored the Rockets 33-15 in the third quarter, with Stephen Curry posting 14 of his 27 points in that period.

Curry made seven of 15 three-pointers and also posted 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Kevin Durant finished with 34 points.

Kerr was asked if he was prouder of this team than the previous three that reached the Finals, having advanced through the Western Conference without having home-court advantage.

"That's like asking which is your favourite child," he responded. "For the record, Maddy is my favourite. Nick and Matthew are okay, but Maddy, she's my pride and joy."