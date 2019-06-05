Iguodala on when he'll retire: I'm keeping it to myself, but it's going to be soon

Andre Iguodala

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala knows how much longer he wants to play in the NBA.

Iguodala said on Tuesday that he does not have "four or five more years" left in the league.

"I have a good idea how much longer I want to play," Iguodala told The New York Times. "I'm keeping it to myself, but it's going to be soon. I can play four or five more years. But I won't."

The 2015 Finals MVP is 35 years old and has been to five championship series in his six seasons with Golden State.

The defensive specialist has hit his fair share of big shots for the two-time defending champions in that span, and some believe his contributions are worthy of a Hall of Fame induction when he calls it quits.

"He chose us more than we chose him," Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said of Iguodala. "We obviously met with him and wanted him, but they hung in there with us. Andre had a vision for what we could be maybe before we even did and how he could fit with us. I always credit Andre for being somebody that believed in us even before we believed in ourselves."

The 15-year pro said his "career is almost over" ahead of this year's NBA Finals and was indecisive about what he would do when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

"I could sign a one-year deal if I want to," Iguodala said. "That's the beauty of sense of self."

The wing is averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the 2019 playoffs. His dagger three-pointer at the end of regulation in Sunday's Game 2 matchup against the Toronto Raptors helped his team tie the NBA Finals up at 1-1.