'It won't be pretty' – Thompson on playing without Durant

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson said it will be hard to fill Kevin Durant's void against the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs.

Defending NBA champions the Warriors will be without Durant for Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals due to a calf strain.

Discussing Durant's absence, Thompson believes if the Warriors can rotate as a team and communicate, they can walk away with a win and advance to the Conference finals.

"We have to play with great passion and great heart," Thompson said. "It obviously won't be as smooth without Kevin out there.

"But if we play with those things listed, we'll give ourselves a chance to win. It won't be pretty. But it's the playoffs. I'll take any chance you can get it."

Warriors star Stephen Curry added: "I'll just play my game. I didn't wake up today with extra weight on my shoulders or anything.

"I feel like that every single day. I just play basketball and have fun doing it.

"No matter what the situations is, it's coming in with the right mindset. I have to play well and be aggressive. I'd like to shoot the ball better. But my confidence stays the same. I'll just play my game."

Entering Friday's game, the Warriors have a slight edge as they lead the series 3-2.