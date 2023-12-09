LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers last 5 matches head to head, preview, starting lineups for NBA In-Season Tournament Final 2023

The NBA In-Season Tournament finals are set to take place tonight in Las Vegas, with the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers competing for the inaugural NBA Cup. Heading into the matchup, both teams have experienced plenty of success in the tournament, with both going undefeated in the group stage. With LeBron James and Tyrese Haliburton on fire, the game is expected to deliver fireworks.

As fans anxiously await tip-off, let's look at the last five matchups between the two teams, the game preview and starting lineups for tonight's showdown. So far this season, the two teams have yet to play against one another. However, things came down to the wire the last two times they played.

The last five meetings between the two teams can be viewed in the table below in descending chronological order:

Date Result Score May 15, 2021 Lakers def. Pacers 122-115 Nov. 25, 2021 Lakers def. Pacers 124-116 Jan. 19, 2022 Pacers def. Lakers 111-104 Nov. 28, 2022 Pacers def. Lakers 116-115 Feb. 2, 2023 Lakers def. Pacers 112-111

NBA In-Season Tournament Finals: LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers preview

Although the two teams have yet to play one another this season, the last two meetings between them could indicate how tonight could play out. With Tyrese Haliburton leading the Pacers and LeBron James turning back the clock for the Lakers, the game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

The last time James graced the court, he performed incredibly efficiently, leading to a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans. In just 23 minutes, James scored 30 points, going 4-4 from beyond the arc as he propelled the team to a 133-89 win.

Out East, Tyrese Haliburton was adding to his own highlight reel, giving the Pacers a late-game push over the Milwaukee Bucks as he tallied 27 points and 15 assists. Haliburton used his time on a national TV broadcast to shine with the game coming down to the wire.

The odds for tonight's NBA In-Season Tournament finals per FanDuel Sportsbook have the Lakers sitting as -178 favorites. On the flip side, the Pacers sit as +150 underdogs.

NBA In-Season Tournament Finals: LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers starting lineups

Heading into tip-off, let's look at the NBA In-Season Tournament finals' projected starting lineups.

Starting with the Indiana Pacers, the team will enter the contest with a healthy starting five. As such, the projected starters are Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner.

Conversely, the LA Lakers will also enter the game with healthy starters. As such, the projected starting five for the team is as follows: LeBron James, DeAngelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Anthony Davis.

The game is set to tip-off live from Las Vegas at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with the game broadcast on ESPN. In addition, NBA League Pass subscribers can also tune in to the game, while ESPN app users can check out Kevin Hart's broadcast.