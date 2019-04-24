×
Lillard's stunning buzzer-beating three eliminates Thunder

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    24 Apr 2019, 11:06 IST
Damian-Lillard-USNews-042419-ftr-getty
Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard nailed a buzzer-beating three to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder from the NBA playoffs.

With Portland and Oklahoma City tied 115-115 in the final seconds of the Game-5 clash, Lillard hit a last-gasp three to send the Thunder packing on Tuesday.

Lillard ran down the clock, took a small dribble forward and knocked down a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Trail Blazers a dramatic 118-115 win.

The game-winning shot gave the Trail Blazers a 4-1 series win over Oklahoma City in the Western Conference first round.

Lillard was fantastic for Portland all game long. He finished with 50 points on 17-of-33 shooting. He also knocked down 10 of his 18 three-point attempts and added six assists, seven rebounds as well as three steals.

The Thunder appeared to have taken control with a little less than eight minutes to play when Dennis Schroder connected on a three-pointer to put his team ahead 105-90.

But, Portland responded with a 23-8 run and tied the score with 57.1 seconds remaining. Paul George gave the Thunder a two-point advantage on the next possession before Lillard answered with a jumper of his own.

Russell Westbrook followed by missing a go-ahead layup, setting up Lillard's game winner.

George scored 36 points for Oklahoma City in the losing effort while Westbrook tallied a triple-double with 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

