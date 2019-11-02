NBA News: Steph Curry undergoes surgery, ruled out for 3 months

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 02 Nov 2019, 01:50 IST

Steph Curry is set for a lengthy absence

Stephen Curry injured his hand during the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The two-time MVP was injured after his drive to the rim ended with Aron Baynes falling on top of his hand.

Steph Curry injury update

The injury was initially expected to rule Curry out for around two months, but Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that he will be out for at least three months after undergoing surgery earlier today:

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in three months after surgery on his broken left hand, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2019

The severity of Curry's injury is another setback in light of Golden State's miserable start to the season. After making five straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors underwent a summer of significant change as they lost Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston.

Dr. Steven Shin -- who performed surgery on Steph Curry's left hand -- also did procedure on Drew Brees' broken thumb. For Curry, significant part of return depends on ability to take hit on hand and not re-injure it. This is truly 3-4 month timeline to make sure bone fully heals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2019

The Warriors managed to sign D'Angelo Russell while also retaining Kevon Looney, although Steve Kerr's team has struggled during the opening week of the season, stuttering to a 1-3 start.

Curry's injury also leaves the Warriors without either Splash Brother, as Klay Thompson has also been ruled out until at least the All-Star break after suffering an ACL injury during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. In Thompson's absence, Curry was expected to carry the Warriors' offense - and many tipped him to be a leading contender to win his third MVP award.

Nevertheless, the Warriors' starting lineup will now mostly consist of players under the age of 23, with Draymond Green the only remaining healthy veteran. In terms of the playoffs, the Warriors' chances appear over as they were already facing a tall task before the injury to Curry.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Steve Kerr is likely to prioritize the development of his young roster over results - and it appears that the next seven months could be difficult for Golden State fans after a half-a-decade of unprecedented success.