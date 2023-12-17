Watch: Bronny James & USC teammates reveal clocking copious amount of time on social media

Last week, Bronny James made his long awaited college debut after a scary cardiac arrest earlier this year. As the freshman guard continues his journey, he recently revealed a shocking detail about his personal life.

In a clip that's made its way around social media, all the players on USC's men's basketball team were asked what their average screen time is. Some said extremely high numbers like 11 hours. When it got to Bronny James, he said his is just over eight hours a day.

So far this season, Bronny James has only played in one game for USC. He logged 16 minutes in a loss against Long Beach State. Despite not coming away with a win, the son of LeBron James managed to do a little bit of everything on the floor. He finished the game with a stat line of four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

LeBron James Reacts to Bronny James' college debut

Bronny James suiting up for USC was a big moment for a lot of people. Among those who got extremely sentimental was LA Lakers star LeBron James. Given the circumstances of his health scare over the summer, LeBron was proud to see his son overcome the obstacle and return to play.

As most know, LeBron has not been shy about his desire to play alongside Bronny and Bryce James in the NBA. When he returned to the Lakers following his son's debut, he shared his thoughts on getting to be there for his son's debut.

"It was everything for my family. An emotional draining day," LeBron said. "The kid was standing tall, standing strong at the end of the game. That is a blessing in its own right. That is a win, he's won at life."

Before taking questions from the meida about it, LeBron took to social media to open up about the moment. He put out a big post on Instagram letting the world know how he proud he is of his son following his college debut.

Now that his debut has come and gone, Bronny can focus on putting together a strong freshman season at USC. He will get another chance to showcase his skills on Sunday, as USC is scheduled to face Auburn.

Heading into Sunday, USC sits with a record of 5-4 on the year. This is a big matchup for Bronny and the team considering it will be aired for a national audience on ESPN.