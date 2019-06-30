Nuggets pick up $30m option on Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap in action for the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have exercised a $30million team option on forward Paul Millsap.

Denver announced the move on Saturday, the 34-year-old having initially signed with the Nuggets as a free agent in 2017.

Millsap, a four-time All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks, averaged 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season, his second with the team.

The Nuggets were 54-28 in the regular season, second only to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, and advanced to the conference semifinals before losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in seven games.

It was the Nuggets' first trip to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, which was also the last time the team won 50 games (57-25).

Millsap averaged 14.6 points per game in the playoffs, the third best total on the team.

"From how I want to do it and how I want my story to be told, this is definitely the group that can help me do it [win a title]," Millsap said during his exit interview in May.

"It's been a dream and goal of mine. I see the drive in these guys to get better. I feel comfortable with that."

The move should enable the Nuggets to retain its $9.2million mid-level exemption and still avoid the luxury tax in 2019-20.