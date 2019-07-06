Williamson, Barrett debuts feature highlight-reel plays

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were pitted against each other in the NBA Summer League on Friday.

Former team-mates and the number one and three overall draft picks respectively, Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans faced Barrett and the New York Knicks.

However, Williamson's debut was cut short. The rookie did not play in the second half of the game – which was eventually suspended due to an earthquake – after taking knee-to-knee contact, according to the team.

Before Williamson left, he and Barrett showed off a number of highlight-reel worthy plays that followed them from college into the league.

While expectations should not be too high – it is Summer League after all – soon after tip-off, Williamson impressed.

Zion Williamson dunks it for his first bucket!



— NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

Zion Williamson follows his first bucket with another slam for the @PelicansNBA!



— NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

It did not take long for Barrett to show off his skills, either. He hit a long three-pointer for his first points.

No. 3 overall #NBADraft pick RJ Barrett connects from downtown for his first points!



— NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

But it continued to be Williamson's show. He dropped 10 points in the first quarter.

However, it was not all pretty. Williamson did show some growing pains and struggled from three-point range. Mitchell Robinson was giving him the most trouble, blocking several of Williamson's shots.

Williamson finished with 11 points on four-for-nine shooting from the field and 0 for two from long distance before his early exit.