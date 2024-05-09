What time does Kentucky play Florida? Start time, TV channel, live stream - May 11, College Baseball 2024 

The college baseball season is in full swing as the regular season is nearing its conclusion. The No.4 Kentucky Wildcats are set to visit the Florida Gators for a three-game set this weekend. Kentucky will have four games remaining on their schedule following the matchup, while Florida will have just three games left.

With the SEC Tournament set to begin on May 21 and the NCAA Regionals slated to kick off on May 31, each game from here on out will be very important to postseason seeding.

Here's a closer look at how to watch the Wildcats and Gators matchup on Saturday, May 11.

What time does Kentucky play Florida?

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Venue: Condron Family Park, Gainesville, Florida

Kentucky vs. Florida live stream info

The Kentucky Wildcats' pivotal matchup with the Florida Gators will be aired on the SEC Network. It will also be live-streamed on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Florida past stats

The Kentucky Wildcats are led by Nick Mingione, who is in his eighth season with the program. It's his first head coaching opportunity at any level, having spent the previous 15 seasons as an assistant coach at five different stops.

Their offense has been a balanced attack as they have three players hitting over .300. Their team batting average is .293, while their team OPS is .917. However, their pitching staff has not found the same success, as they boast a team ERA of 4.64.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators are led by Kevin O'Sullivan, who is in his 17th year with the program. It marks his first head coaching gig at any level as well after spending the previous 16 seasons as an assistant coach at five destinations.

He has mostly coached at the collegiate level, however, he did spend one year as an assistant coach of the then-Gulf Coast League Twins, the rookie league affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The Gators have been led by Jac Caglianone, who is hitting .412 with 27 home runs, 54 RBIs, 56 runs, 77 hits and a 1.367 OPS. They have a team batting average of .271 and a team OPS of .888. Notably, their pitching staff has struggled tremendously, posting a 6.26 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback