5 biggest threats for Deion Sanders' Colorado as Buffs transition into Big 12

After going 1-11 in 2022, the Colorado Buffaloes brought former Jackson State coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to turn their program around. Sanders would get off to a hot start in 2023, winning his first three games as the Buffs coach, including a 45-42 opening-day victory over TCU. However, Colorado would finish 4-8 after losing six games in a row to close the season.

With the Pac-12 dissolving after the 2023 season, Colorado will move to the Big 12 along with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Sanders, or "Coach Prime" as he's often called, and the Buffs will have another hurdle as their Big 12 debut season will bring tough competition.

5 biggest threats to Deion Sanders' Colorado

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#5. Kansas Jayhawks - Nov. 23

The Kansas Jayhawks finished their 2023 season ranked No. 23 in the nation with an overall record of 9-4 and 5-4 in the Big 12. They finished seventh in the Big 12 and would end their season defeating UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels only played in three games last season before suffering a back injury. In those matchups, Daniels threw for 705 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Daniels and his top three receivers will all be returning in 2024. This will be a tough late test for Colorado as Kansas will be looking for another top-25 season.

#4. Kansas State Wildcats - Oct. 12

Pop-Tarts Bowl - NC State vs. Kansas State

Like the Jayhawks, the Kansas State Wildcats also finished 9-4 last season but finished fourth in the Big 12. The Wildcats had a 31-27 top-25 victory over Kansas last season. They nearly knocked off No. 7 Texas but would ultimately fall in overtime 33-30.

The Wildcats will be moving on from quarterback Will Howard after his transfer to Ohio State. Avery Johnson will take over and put together a 178-yard, two-touchdown outing in a 28-19 victory over NC State in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl, running for an additional 71 yards.

Alongside a new quarterback, Kansas State should have some key additions on the defensive side of the ball, including safeties Jordan Riley-Scott and Dante Thomas and defensive linemen Travis Bates and Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder.

#3. Oklahoma State Cowboys - Nov. 29

BYU vs.Oklahoma State

Colorado will close out its season at home against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys finished last season as No. 16 and were winners of the TaxAct Texas Bowl 31-23 over Texas A&M. They also reached the Big 12 championship last season, where they would lose to Texas 49-21.

Oklahoma State will have much of its offense returning next season, including the FBS' leading rusher from last season, Ollie Gordon II. Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman will return for his seventh season after receiving an NCAA waiver.

#2. Utah Utes - Nov. 16

Utah's 2023 was injury-riddled with season-ending injuries to star quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe. Starting running back Micah Bernard only played in two games for the Utes last season. Even after being injury-plagued, Utah finished 8-5 and 5-4 in the Pac-12.

Utah will be losing many starters in the secondary and the team's leading rusher from 2023, Ja'Quinden Jackson. But if Rising, Kuithe and Bernard are all able to return from injury, this team would be able to pose a massive threat to Colorado when they meet in Boulder in November.

#1. Arizona Wildcats: Oct. 19

Arizona vs. Arizona State

This mid-season clash will see the Buffs head to Arizona for a matchup against the Wildcats, who are also moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. Arizona is coming off a 10-3 season and third-place finish in the Pac-12. Colorado will seek revenge after losing to Arizona at home last season 34-31.

Many of the starters for the Wildcats will be returning next season, including quarterback Noah Fifita and top receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Fifita threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, with McMillan catching 10 of those touchdowns. This matchup should be the biggest challenge Colorado will face all season with one of the most talented rosters.

Colorado Buffaloes 2024 Schedule

Deion Sanders and Colorado will have their work cut out heading into the 2024 season. They will start their season off against NDSU, an FCS team that made the FCS championship semifinals last season. The Buffaloes will travel to Fort Collins to meet rivals Colorado State Rams as their third game before starting Big 12 play against Baylor the following week.

Date Opponent Sat, Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota State Sat, Sept. 7 @ Nebraska Sat, Sept. 14 @ Colorado State Sat, Sept. 21 vs. Baylor Sat, Sept. 28 @ UCF Sat, Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State Sat, Oct. 19 @ Arizona Sat, Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati Sat, Nov. 9 @ Texas Tech Sat, Nov. 16 vs. Utah Sat, Nov. 23 @ Kansas Fri, Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State