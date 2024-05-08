“IF U COME BACK, ILL COMMIT TO LSU” - Baby Gronk makes bold commitment on Olivia Dunne’s throwback video

Olivia Dunne is set to graduate from LSU this month but she has a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, the gymnast has another intriguing proposal from Madden San Miguel, also known as Baby Gronk, regarding her potential return to the Tigers.

On Tuesday, Dunne posted a throwback video of her gymnastic routine for LSU on Instagram.

"missin it already #tumbling #lsu #gymnastics," she captioned the post.

It didn't take long for Baby Gronk to take notice of her clip and he quickly dropped a bold comment on Dunne's post.

"IF U COME BACK YEAR 5, I'LL COMMIT TO LSU," Baby Gronk wrote.

Baby Gronk, nicknamed after four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski, went viral after he posed with Dunne in March last year. With the help of his father Jake San Miguel's marketing plan, Baby Gronk's goal is to play in the NFL.

Last week, Baby Gronk revealed the 30 top schools he wanted to play football for. Although LSU was also on the list, Olivia Dunne's decision might impact the young social media star's decision to join the Tigers. Colorado, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Nebraska, Michigan State, and many other Power 5 programs were also on the list.

Notably, Baby Gronk has changed his college commitments in the past few years. In 2021, the young phenom verbally committed to Oregon. However, in June last year, Jake San Miguel mistakenly announced on Instagram that his son committed to LSU. It was later rectified to Oklahoma and an error by the graphic designer was cited.

Nonetheless, there's still a long way to go for Baby Gronk before he goes to college, and he can further narrow down from his top 30 picks. More importantly, he will need to get some offers from the programs to actually join them.

Olivia Dunne hints that LSU stint might come to an end this year

Olivia Dunne helped the LSU Tigers win the national championship in 2024

During an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” in April, Olivia Dunne said she hasn't been thinking about a return to LSU next year. When asked about the feeling of winning the program's first national title, she responded:

"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven’t quite thought about it completely. I’ve just been focused on the now and winning this national title. I’ll definitely start thinking about it.”

The Tigers pipped California, Utah and Florida to secure their first NCAA championship. Here's a look at the final scores of the grand event that took place on April 20:

LSU: 198.2250 California: 197.8500 Utah: 197.8000 Florida: 197.4375

