×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Brendon McCullum furious with false reports of his brother's death

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    01 Dec 2018, 21:58 IST
Nathan McCullum and Brendon McCullum - cropped
Nathan McCullum and Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum has vowed to track down the person who falsely claimed his brother and ex-New Zealand all-rounder Nathan McCullum had died.

A report claiming the elder McCullum brother had died was rubbished by the 38-year-old on Twitter as he uploaded a photo and declared himself "alive and kicking more than ever before".

The false report reached former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum as he was flying back to New Zealand having competed in the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates.

He also dismissed the erroneous rumour regarding his brother on social media and promised to find the person who spread it.

"Tonight someone decided, via social media, to release that my brother passed away," Brendon McCullum wrote.

"I'm on a flight back to New Zealand and my heart broke! None of it is true! Whoever put this out there, I'll find you! Somewhere, somehow."

Omnisport
NEWS
Nathan McCullum rubbishes false reports of his death
RELATED STORY
Nathan McCullum quashes death reports with a post on Twitter
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Brendon McCullum at RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams that can benefit by picking up Brendon...
RELATED STORY
David Warner mocked by Brendon McCullum and Barmy Army 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The inaugural blast from Brendon McCullum
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best XI of released players
RELATED STORY
Top 10 T20I Teams and Their First T20I Centurions
RELATED STORY
Most loved T20 XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Players with most number of consecutive Test matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us