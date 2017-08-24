Du Plessis to captain World XI in Pakistan

Paul Collingwood is among the names in a World XI squad to face Pakistan which will be skippered by Faf du Plessis.

by Omnisport News 24 Aug 2017, 20:18 IST

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis will captain a World XI squad which includes the likes of Hashim Amla and Paul Collingwood for three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in Lahore next month.

Pakistan have not played a series on home soil since the Sri Lanka team were subjected to a terror attack eight years ago, but players from various parts of the globe have agreed to face the ICC Champions Trophy winners in the Independence Cup.

South Africa skipper Du Plessis will lead the side on September 12, 13 and 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium for a series which it is hoped will be the first step towards Pakistan no longer having to play home matches at neutral venues.

Veteran former England all-rounder Collingwood is set to feature at the age of 41, while Proteas duo Amla and Morne Morkel are included in a 14-man party which will be coached by Andy Flower.

Du Plessis said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-balanced side.

"Like most of the players, I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

"All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in the assessment and judgement of the security experts, who have assured us that there will be no comprise on the safety and security of all those involved in the series.

"As professionals, we are getting paid to play in the series, but the bottom line is that if we didn't feel safe, no amount of money would get us there. In this background, we will land in Lahore with nothing except cricket in our minds."

World XI squad: Faf du Plessis (captain, South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (West Indies), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Tim Paine (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Darren Sammy (West Indies)