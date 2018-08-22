England's Broad fined for Pant rant

England bowler Stuart Broad

England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined for his send-off of India's Test debutant Rishabh Pant on day two at Trent Bridge.

Broad took Pant's wicket in the first innings as the India batsman chopped into leg stump in Nottingham on Sunday, before shouting in the 20-year-old's direction.

And the ICC has now sanctioned Broad for a breach of its code of conduct, the Nottinghamshire man admitting a charge of "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

The 32-year-old has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

The ICC announced the disciplinary action as India cruised towards victory on the fourth day of the third Test. England trailed by 209 runs at the close of play on Tuesday, with just one wicket remaining.

BREAKING: England's @StuartBroad8 has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point after being found guilty of using aggressive language towards Rishabh Pant on day two of the third #ENGvIND Test.



https://t.co/TTgdG0vHTN pic.twitter.com/BWTT8aMine — ICC (@ICC) August 21, 2018