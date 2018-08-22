Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England's Broad fined for Pant rant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
340   //    22 Aug 2018, 00:12 IST
StuartBroad - cropped
England bowler Stuart Broad

England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined for his send-off of India's Test debutant Rishabh Pant on day two at Trent Bridge.

Broad took Pant's wicket in the first innings as the India batsman chopped into leg stump in Nottingham on Sunday, before shouting in the 20-year-old's direction.

And the ICC has now sanctioned Broad for a breach of its code of conduct, the Nottinghamshire man admitting a charge of "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

The 32-year-old has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

The ICC announced the disciplinary action as India cruised towards victory on the fourth day of the third Test. England trailed by 209 runs at the close of play on Tuesday, with just one wicket remaining.

Omnisport
NEWS
