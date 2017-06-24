Ford steps down as Sri Lanka coach

Sri Lanka are looking for another new coach after Graham Ford stepped down.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 20:00 IST

Outgoing Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford.

Graham Ford has ended his second stint as Sri Lanka coach after 15 months, it has been confirmed.

Ford - formerly in charge from 2012 to 2014 - was reported to have had a strained relationship with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), amid claims the board had attempted to involve themselves in team matters.

The South African was contracted until 2019 but it was announced on Saturday that he had stepped down by mutual consent.

"It's been a privilege to work with these talented young men over the past 15 months," said Ford. "Their passion for the sport is inspiring, as is indeed this nation's.

"Sri Lanka has grown on me, and although we’ve made the decision to part ways where coaching is concerned, she will always have a little piece of my heart.

"I wish Sri Lanka Cricket and the boys the very best, and I must offer a word of advice to the young men – always believe in yourself, believe in your team, and play from your heart."

SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala added: "We have to thank Fordy for his invaluable contribution to Sri Lanka Cricket.

"He joined us at a time where we were quoted by the ICC as being on the 'verge of suspension' and at a time where things were volatile and uncertain, Ford had faith in us and has given us his fullest support.

"This was a decision arrived at mutually after careful consideration and deliberation and we are both confident of its propriety.

"Ford epitomises the character of cricket as a true gentleman, and we are indeed sorry to see him go. We wish him the very best in where his path lies."