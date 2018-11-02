×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

HC stays CIC direction to HI to disclose sponsorship details to Kirti Azad

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:04 IST

Enter caption

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the Central Information Commission's (CIC) order directing Hockey India to provide to BJP MP Kirti Azad the details of sponsorship amounts received, commissions paid and litigation expenditure incurred by the sports body's league, HIL, since 2013.

Justice Suresh Kait also stayed the CIC's show cause notice to Hockey India (HI) asking why "maximum penalty" be not imposed on it for not providing documents sought by the commission.

The show cause notice and the direction to provide the details sought by Azad under the Right to Information (RTI) Act was issued by the commission on October 22.

While putting on hold the operation of the October 22 order, the court gave four weeks time to Azad to indicate his stand on HI's plea against the CIC's decision and listed the matter for hearing on January 18.

During the brief hearing, HI told the court that the information that CIC had directed to be disclosed was "commercially confidential".

On the other hand, the lawyer for Azad contended that HI was a public authority which was receiving funds from the government and public sector entities and therefore, it should disclose how much money it was receiving from sponsors.

The lawyer also alleged that according to information in his possession, HI spends Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore every year on litigation and added that redacted material was submitted to CIC by the sports body when the commission had called for certain documents.

The court on October 30 had said it would not pass any interim order without hearing Azad.

Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 Indians who made their ODI debuts against Australia but...
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir set to join BJP to contest in Delhi elections
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka bowling coach Zoysa charged under ICC...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw: The rise of another Mumbai star
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who jumped into politics
RELATED STORY
A tribute to the 'Unsung Teachers' of Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
Batsmen whose record Kohli broke to become the fastest to...
RELATED STORY
Three Hong Kong players charged under ICC Anti-Corruption...
RELATED STORY
Fastest batsmen to score 20 ODI hundreds
RELATED STORY
A tribute to former India captain Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us