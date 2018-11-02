HC stays CIC direction to HI to disclose sponsorship details to Kirti Azad

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the Central Information Commission's (CIC) order directing Hockey India to provide to BJP MP Kirti Azad the details of sponsorship amounts received, commissions paid and litigation expenditure incurred by the sports body's league, HIL, since 2013.

Justice Suresh Kait also stayed the CIC's show cause notice to Hockey India (HI) asking why "maximum penalty" be not imposed on it for not providing documents sought by the commission.

The show cause notice and the direction to provide the details sought by Azad under the Right to Information (RTI) Act was issued by the commission on October 22.

While putting on hold the operation of the October 22 order, the court gave four weeks time to Azad to indicate his stand on HI's plea against the CIC's decision and listed the matter for hearing on January 18.

During the brief hearing, HI told the court that the information that CIC had directed to be disclosed was "commercially confidential".

On the other hand, the lawyer for Azad contended that HI was a public authority which was receiving funds from the government and public sector entities and therefore, it should disclose how much money it was receiving from sponsors.

The lawyer also alleged that according to information in his possession, HI spends Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore every year on litigation and added that redacted material was submitted to CIC by the sports body when the commission had called for certain documents.

The court on October 30 had said it would not pass any interim order without hearing Azad.