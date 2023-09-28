Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket Points Table: Updated Standings after Mongolia vs Maldives, Match 4

Maldives defeated Nepal by nine wickets in Match No. 4 of the Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket on Thursday, September 28 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. With the win, Maldives made an impressive start to their campaign in the tournament. They are placed second in the points table in Group A with two points and a net run rate of +6.300.

Mongolia, against whom Nepal made many T20I world records, finished their campaign at the bottom of the table with a disastrous net run rate of -11.575.

In the first match of the day, Malaysia beat Singapore by 73 runs in a Group C match. With the win, Malaysia went to the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +3.650. Singapore, on the other hand, are at the bottom with a net run rate of -3.650.

Maldives ease past Mongolia in Asian Games 2023 match

Updated points table in Asian Games 2023

After being sent in to bat first, Mongolia were restricted to 60 for nine in 20 overs. Barring Davaasuren Jamyansuren, who scored 15 runs off 39 balls, none of the Mongolian batters got into double digits.

Azin Rafeeq was the pick of the bowlers for Maldives after he accounted for three scalps and gave away only 10 runs at an economy rate of 2.50. Ryan Tholai picked up two wickets as well.

Maldives did not need to break a sweat as they chased down the target with 13.2 overs left in their innings. They lost the early wicket of opener Ismail Ali, but Rafeeq and Hassan Rasheed took them past the finish line.

Turmunkh Tumursukh was the only wicket to fall in the Maldivian innings. Maldives are next set to lock horns with Nepal, who currently hold the record the biggest win in T20Is by margin of runs.