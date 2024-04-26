Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Berbice Pirahnas vs Demerara Hawks, Match 6

Essequibo Anacondas registered a 21-run win over Demerara Pitbulls in the fifth encounter of Guyana T10 Blast 2024 while Berbice Pirahnas secured a 17-run win against Demerara Hawks in the sixth clash.

Essequibo Anacondas moved one spot up to the top position in the standings with two consecutive wins, bagging four points. Essequibo Jaguars slipped from the top to the second rank with one win and a no-result affair, racking up three points.

Berbice Pirahnas ascended from the sixth to the third rank with one win and a loss, gathering two points. Berbice Caimans propelled from the fifth to the fourth rank with one loss and a no-result affair, accumulating one point at an NRR of -0.239.

Demerara Hawks descended from the third to the fifth slot, suffering one loss and settling for a no-result, amassing one point at -1.7. Demerara Pitbulls slid from the fourth to the sixth rank with one loss and a no-result encounter, picking up one point at an NRR of -2.1.

Jonathan Foo and Veerasammy Permaul stand tall for their sides

In the fifth match of the competition, Essequibo Anacondas notched up a good-looking total of 93/4 in 10 overs. Star no.3 batter Jonathan Foo was the top-scorer with 59 runs off 26 balls. Keon Sinclair stood out with two important wickets in the first innings.

In response, Demerara Pitbulls got bundled out for 72 runs in 10 overs. Qumar Torrington racked up a three-wicket haul, conceding only 15 runs in his two-over spell.

In the sixth contest, Berbice Pirahnas secured a dominating total of 112/2 in 10 overs. Brandon Jaikaran (29*) and Quentin Sampson (38*) stood tall for their side. Totaram Bishue and Isai Thorne picked up a wicket each.

In reply, skipper Akshaya Persaud smacked 32 runs while David Williams scored 29 runs. However, Demerara Hawks could score only 95/6 in 10 overs. Rajiv Ivan and Veerasammy Permaul pocketed two wickets apiece.

