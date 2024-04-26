ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Zimbabwe vs Vanuatu (Updated) ft. Saskia Horley and Rachel Slater

Sri Lanka secured a 67-run win over Thailand in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 while Ireland bagged a six-wicket win over UAE in the second game.

In the third encounter, Scotland registered a 109-run win over Uganda and Vanuatu racked up a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the fourth clash of the campaign.

Moving to the first game's details, Sri Lanka batted first and posted a total of 122/5 in 20 overs. Hasini Perera (29) and Nilakshi de Silva (29) were the standout batters. In response, Thailand got bundled out for 55 runs in 16.2 overs. Inoshi Priyadharshani scalped three wickets while conceding 14 runs in four overs.

In the second game, UAE posted a below-par total of 105/9 in 20 overs. Alrene Kelly and Eimear Richardson scalped two wickets apiece. In reply, Ireland finished off the chase in 16.1 overs. Gaby Lewis was the standout batter with 27 runs.

Delving into the details of the third game, Scotland notched up a dominating total of 161/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of Saskia Horley's 61* and Alisa Lister's 55*. Uganda, in response, got bundled out for 52 runs in 12.2 overs. Rachel Slater pocketed a brilliant fifer.

In the fourth and final game of the day, Zimbabwe scored 61 runs in 13.3 overs before being bowled out. Nasimana Navaika picked up a four-fer. In reply, Vanuatu sealed the deal in 16.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 S Horley (SCO-W) 1 1 1 61 61* 0 52 117.3 - 1 - 7 0 2 A Lister (SCO-W) 1 1 1 55 55* 0 34 161.76 - 1 - 5 2 3 GWHM Perera (SL-W) 1 1 - 29 29 29 32 90.62 - - - 5 0 4 NND Silva (SL-W) 1 1 1 29 29* 0 20 145 - - - 3 0 5 GH Lewis (IRE-W) 1 1 - 27 27 27 22 122.72 - - - 4 0 6 A Hunter (IRE-W) 1 1 - 25 25 25 19 131.57 - - - 4 0 7 Khushi Sharma (UAE-W) 1 1 - 24 24 24 28 85.71 - - - 1 0 8 DEM Carter (SCO-W) 1 1 - 24 24 24 16 150 - - - 3 1 9 EAJ Richardson (IRE-W) 1 1 1 22 22* 0 19 115.78 - - - 3 0 10 O Prendergast (IRE-W) 1 1 1 22 22* 0 28 78.57 - - - 2 0

Saskia Horley (61) secured the top spot in the batting standings. Alisa Lister, with 55 runs, occupies the second rank. Hasini Perera (29), Nilakshi de Silva (29), and Gaby Lewis (27) occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Amy Hunter (25), Khushi Sharma (24), Darcey Carter (24), Eimear Richardson (22), and Orla Prendergast (22) took up the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions in the standings, respectively.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 RE Slater (SCO-W) 1 1 24 4 - 17 5 5/17 3.4 4.25 4.8 - 1 2 N Navaika (VAN-W) 1 1 24 4 - 13 4 4/13 3.25 3.25 6 1 - 3 AM Maqsood (SCO-W) 1 1 14 2.2 - 10 3 3/10 3.33 4.28 4.66 - - 4 ER Oza (UAE-W) 1 1 24 4 - 13 3 3/13 4.33 3.25 8 - - 5 SIP Fernando (SL-W) 1 1 24 4 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 3.5 8 - - 6 V Vira (VAN-W) 1 1 21 3.3 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 4 7 - - 7 R Andrew (VAN-W) 1 1 12 2 - 10 2 2/10 5 5 6 - - 8 A Mazvishaya (ZIM-W) 1 1 24 4 2 10 2 2/10 5 2.5 12 - - 9 KDU Prabodhani (SL-W) 1 1 18 3 1 10 2 2/10 5 3.33 9 - - 10 AN Kelly (IRE-W) 1 1 18 3 - 12 2 2/12 6 4 9 - -

Rachel Slater (5) holds the pole position in the most-wickets standings. Nasimana Navaika (4) secured the second rank.

Abtaha Maqsood (3), Esha Oza (3), Inoshi Priyadarshani (3), and Vanessa Vira (3) occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 3.33, 4.33, 4.66, and 4.66, respectively.

Rachel Andrew (2), Audrey Mazvishaya (2), Udeshika Prabodhani (2), and Arlene Kelly (2) settled with the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at averages of 5, 5, 5, and six, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback